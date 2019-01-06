‘The Spirit of Budo’ starts today

A two-week long exhibition “The Spirit of Budo – The History of Japan’s Martial Arts” would be inaugurated at the National Art Gallery, Islamabad on Monday. The exhibition will be held in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Japan Foundation.

The exhibition will remain open till January 21. The Spirit of Budo – The History of Japan’s Martial Arts Exhibition For those who live in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and nearby areas or visiting the twin cities during the program.

The exhibition presents a brief history of Japanese martial arts – from battlefield combat techniques (Bujutsu) to popular sports or physical exercise tempering body and spirit (Budo), through originals and reproductions of historical weapons such as arrows, suits of armor, etc. as well as through materials and photo panels of popular sports and physical exercise such as Kendô, Judô and Sumô, among others.

The exhibition will also explore the place of martial arts in modern, global culture and popular culture. It will feature some highly popular forms of martial arts, such as karate, kendo and judo as well as sumo wrestling. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will explore the deeper significance of the various Japanese martial arts as a philosophy and art form, rather than as just a form of combat or sporting activity. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp