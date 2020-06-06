The Sindh education department has introduced online education for kindergarten to grade five students by

Sindh launches education app for KG to Grade-V studentslaunching a mobile education application in the province. The School Education and Literacy Department, Sindh (SELD) has prepared the online learning programme for the students during COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with the UNICEF and the Microsoft. The online education project will teach the subjects of Mathmatics, General Science, English and Urdu and the courses will be available in English, Urdu and Sindhi languages, education department officials said. “The work on the online education application for class six to 12 has been in progress,” the education department sources said. Saeed Ghani earlier said that the mobile app was launched to mitigate the loss faced by the students due to the closure of educational institutions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic “Through this app, students can study in English, Urdu and Sindhi.”