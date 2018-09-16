The room with a view..!

I sit in a hospital room! One with a beautiful view, but meaningless to him who lies motionless on the bed! I look out at a suddenly friendly world below: Life seems beautiful outside. Why, I ask myself, do those rocks look so friendly, why, the fishermen yonder, far away, in their little boat, swarthy, muscular, yet not menacing at all? What I wonder, the change, that makes me want to embrace and enjoy nature below?

I turn around sadly away from the beckoning outside, away from friendly wave and shining rock and turn to look at still figure. I watch ashen face peer blankly at me. Tubes, running helter-skelter, crisscross wasted body, like railway tracks pouring out of train terminus. But here no pounding of trains, no noise, no sound, just an eerie silence.

I listen intently, and hear deep breathing; breath, being forced mechanically, in, out, in, out and with each successful, painful gasp, lines on monitor, like some invisible hand impassively record patient’s breathing, not involved whether next line sticks up to show life or down for death, just there to record. No more.

Ashen face looks at me. I turn away and look out again, “Come,” shout the fishermen merrily waving from swaying boat. “Play with us,” say the waves, “There’s joy and laughter here!” “I know,” I cry desperately, “I see what I never saw before!”

And as I murmur silent words to the world outside, I wonder why my eyes were closed before. Hadn’t I seen the sea and its playful children waves or fishermen in their boats, sun shining gleefully on dark black rocks?

I realize ‘tis this room with sadness inside that makes me cling to the joy outside. That just those waves and rocks and fishermen in boats, just bright sun shining from a blue sky above, lifts my heart as I long to run and enjoy what I was blind to before.

I look inside; monitors, tubes and ashen face stare back. Do we need to view our mortality to realize a world outside waiting to be relished? Do we need a room with despair inside, to enjoy beauty outside?

No, we don’t! With uplifted hearts, thankfulness and gratefulness, let us laugh with the fisherman, chuckle at sea waves and smile at the sun.

Let us embrace today with all its minor ups and downs so that some day when our time comes to lie on same bed and watch our own monitors and tubes, we will smile, for the knowing that we’ve already enjoyed the outside, when we could..!

