The reform dynamics & role of NDC?

PRIME Minister Imran Khan recently established a National Development Council (NDC) that will formally include the FM and the COAS as members, according to a government notification. Former Chairman of the Senate Mian Raza Rabbani voiced his criticism (albeit subjective) over formation of a National Development Council (NDC) through a notification, “Why we are replicating by a notification what is already in the Constitution,” he remarked while taking part in the budget discussion in the Senate in what was the first reaction from the Opposition to the formation of the NDC. Nevertheless, the creation of an economic-based institution could be a productive development subject to its objective and transforming working.

Obviously, no society is devoid of institutions but many live with poor institutions. Institutions promote growth. This is a view now held firmly and widely. The task then is to engineer growth-promoting institutions. Endogeneity characterises institutions; for example, groups enjoying political power influence economic institutions, but political power itself is a function of wealth. The very essence of institutionalism lies in the consideration of the economic system from an evolutionary point of view (Hodgson, 1998). Institutionalists have been interested in explaining the evolution of institutions, they carried out inductive research and argued their conclusions on the found data. In order to understand the process of institutional change let us begin from the state of institutional equilibrium. Institutions being rules of the game reflect a contract between two parties. The institutional equilibrium prevails when parties to the contract do not want to alter the terms of the contract. The state of institutional equilibrium does not essentially imply that the parties are satisfied with the terms of the contract rather it only reflects that given the cost and benefits involved in altering the terms of the contract, the parties do not consider it worthwhile to devote resources towards changing the terms.

This will require some sacrifices on the part of masses and may entail retaliation as well from the de jure power. Orchestrating or wielding institutional reform to evolve growth has one significant advantage over other alternates — quite often it does not require much money. Any reform that goes through the process of evolution is much more sustainable than the reforms that are introduced via revolutionary measures. Given endogeneity, if the task is to design institutional reforms, the question then arises, as to what to reform first. The ideal form of democratic rule relies significantly on the functioning efficacy of the parliament as the institution that objectively sets the goals for the larger public with regard to the decision and policy-making; while the bureaucracy is correctly supposed to be an organic state limb that implements the decisions and policies of the government. At present, a proactive judiciary and a reform-minded executive form consensus with our security establishment.

As for the primary role of the Economic Development Council, additionally, the use of community profiling tools and database templates to measure community assets versus other communities is also an important aspect of economic development. Job creation, economic output, an increase in taxable basis are the most common measurement tools. Therefore, the economic developer must make sure that there are sufficient economic and community development programs in place to assist the businesses to achieve their goals. And most significantly, in a country like Pakistan where our economic stability is concomitant to strengthening our national sovereignty, the establishment of the NDC could possibly provide some sustainable basis via institutional equilibrium.

In our close neighbourhood, India has had the role of the NDC established since 1952. Though the role of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) has a synonymous role as that of the NDC. Nepal has also a working National Development Council whose role is to meet the targets set by the National Planning Commission (NPC). Institutions – both formal and informal rules within which humans and organisations interact and perform – are an organic key to sustainable development. While supporting the development of institutions is a strategic issue – yet absolutely not least in view of the Paris Declaration. Undeniably, Institutional development or the cure of an institutional disarray in the developing world is also a complex matter. It is certainly embedded in a country’s history and culture and involves the linkages between formal and informal rules of strategic behaviour based on our political economic dynamics.

And yet, some analysts have attributed the overall poor performance of Pakistan to the garrison state syndrome. As Pakistan has been obsessed with confronting a much larger arch-rival India since its establishment, it has had to allocate a much larger proportion of its resources to defence expenditure and to preserve and expand the corporate interests of the military. Pakistan’s Parliament on last Thursday unanimously endorsed the Rs 1,150 billion defence budget for the next fiscal (2019-20). In a move that seems to have expanded the Army’s influence since General Bajwa has become a pivotal member of the newly-formed National Development Council headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week. Addressing a seminar on “Pakistan’s Economy: Challenges and Way Forward” at the National Defence University (NDU), the Army Chief said the defence forces played their part by voluntarily foregoing annual increase in the defence budget and it was not the only step they were taking the improvement of the economy.

As for the establishment of the National Development Council, there can be no hypothetical criticism against it, yet given the dismaying role of our state institutions, some may still argue that creating institution over institution is probably not the right solution to meet the existing challenges posed to Pakistan. However, the NDC will formulate mega strategies and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth. Institutionally, the Council will make sure to implement policies to achieve rapid economic development in the country. The Council will approve a long-term plan for regional and national connectivity, the NDC will provide guidelines for regional cooperation.

—The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of Washington Foreign Law Society and European Society of International Law.