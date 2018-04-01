A hero is a person who is admired for his or her noble qualities. Many people consider film stars and sports figures to be the heroes of a nation. However the real heroes are those who serve or die for the nation, fulfil commitments, sacrifice wishes and fight in difficult circumstances. These attributes do exist in the blood of soldiers. To become a soldier means to undergo a brutal training, learn combat skills, leave the family behind and work in war zones. The spirit of these men and women is what drives them to serve and die for the country.

The reason we are safe and living free is made possible by these heroes. It needs a sound mind with a sound body to be a soldier, playing with their lives 24 hours a day. A humble request from the people and the government of the country is to keep remembering these heroes and their families whose sons serve the nation and die for the cause of Pakistan.

ASGHAR KHAN

Via email

