THERE’S a dreadful smell emitting from our world just now and the smell is that of dead rats. Rats like all of us, who have spent the whole of their lives running the race and now exhausted we lie down and die.

Take a deep breath and maybe you are in for a shock. The smell could be coming from you..! Have you heard of anyone who ever won the rat race?

This question requires more than a chuckle because upon reflection most of us will have to acknowledge we really don’t know anyone who has. Ofcourse we know people who are part of the great race.

Men and women who have chased dreams and lost families, with children who have grown up with an absentee father or even a mother who is more busy at office than available at home. Cineas when dissuading Pyrrhus from undertaking a war against the Romans said, “Sir, when you have conquered them what will you do next?” “Sicily is near at hand and easy to master,” replied Pyrrhus. “And what when you have conquered Sicily?” “Then we will pass on to Africa and take Carthage.” “When these are conquered what will be your next attempt?” asked Cineas.

“Then,” said Pyrrhus we will fall upon Greece and Macedon and recover what we have lost there.” “Well when all are subdued, what do you expect from all your victories?” “Then,” said Pyrrhus we will sit down and enjoy ourselves.” “Sir,” said Cineas, “May we not do it right now? Have you not already a kingdom of your own? He that cannot enjoy himself with a kingdom, cannot with a whole world!”

What is this world we all striving to enjoy? The world portrayed in TV commercials? With products that promise increased pleasure and sensuality? Credit cards? Instant gratification. Where we are consumed by desires to buy things we don’t need, with money we don’t have, to impress people we don’t like?

And what is this kingdom we are losing in the process? Relationships? A growing up son or daughter who you really don’t know you because you are not there as they grow up. You stand at wedding ceremony and ask where did childhood go, and later you stand as witness before judge at divorce court and ask: What values did they ever learn?

Values? When did I lose all of them? Don’t lose your kingdom as you race with the other rats, instead enjoy your kingdom, in which your old car can still last a couple of years more, where your TV screen needn’t be a flat one and books take the place of the second set. A kingdom in which you and your family still spend time to look up at the Creator and thank Him for peace and contentment and joy.

