Mohammad Jamil

THE Malaysian Sikh Community held a seminar on January 20, 2018 at Asia Pacific University in Kuala Lumpur. The seminar was organized in the backdrop of the launch of a book titled ‘The Quest Continues’, which was a follow up of author’s earlier book titled ‘Lost Heritage — the Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’ written by a Singapore-based investment banker-turned author Amardeep Singh. In his presentation, Mr Amardeep Singh enlightened the participants about the rich cultural and religious heritage of Sikh community in Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistani authorities for their warm hospitality and complete support by providing him logistics, security and access to the innumerable Sikh heritage sites across Pakistan. During his media interactions after his first book on the topic he had reminisced fondly about warm welcome extended to him by the people of Pakistan. Muhammad Nafis Zakaria, Pakistan’s High Commissioner was the chief guest.

Speaking at the occasion, the High Commissioner highlighted that Pakistan, with rich cultural heritage of many ancient civilizations and religions had a tolerant, hospitable, and just policy towards adherents of all faiths and religions including Sikhs. The Government, in consultation with Pakistani Sikh community, was taking excellent care of 13 major Gurdwara Sahibs and constantly striving to upgrade and restore historical Sikh sites in phases. Recently, 3 major Gurdwaras have been rehabilitated in Lahore. Highlighting the Government of Pakistan’s continuous efforts to maintain, uplift and renovate and construct facilities for Sikh pilgrims, he expressed satisfaction over the increasing number of pilgrims every year. Last year over 70,000 Sikh pilgrims visited their sacred places in Pakistan. The High Commissioner also informed the audience about the active participation and contribution of the Sikh citizens to the development and progress of Pakistan.

Despite tensions between India and Pakistan, Sikh Yatris are regularly visiting Pakistan, as Pakistan has eased visa restrictions for them. Yatrees are effusive in their praise for the Pakistani government’s upkeep and maintenance of some of Sikhism’s holiest sites. More than 2,600 other Indian yatris (pilgrims) had visited in the first week of November 2017 for festivities surrounding the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder and first guru of Sikhism, who was born in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi (now known as Nankana Sahib) in modern-day Pakistan. The author of the above book Amardeep Singh had an odyssey across West Punjab, North-West Frontier and Pakistan Administered Kashmir. The book provides insight by investigating the relinquished heritage spanning five centuries. The 60 chapter narrative is interspersed with 507 photographs of historic monuments, forts, battlegrounds, commercial and residential establishments and places of worship. This illustrative exploration of arts, architecture, culture and history is amazing.

The book is not just a journey of the author but of hundreds and thousands of Sikhs and Hindus scattered all over the Diaspora of the communities who wish to connect with their past but are hesitant. Reading the first few pages immediately connects you with writer’s journey taken in 2014 and with exceptional photographs you feel the angst of departed community whose relics have eroded with passage of time. Government of Pakistan is determined to maintain the grandeur of the temples and gurdawaras, the forts and palaces, as it considers part of cultural heritage of Pakistan. A community, whose roots are mostly in west Punjab but had to migrate en masse in the turmoil of partition of 1947, will find the book appealing. Sikhism, founded in fifteenth century Punjab on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and ten successive Sikh Gurus (the last one being the sacred text Guru Granth Sahib), is the fifth-largest organized religion in the world. In 1984, when Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, the Indian army had launched an offensive with code name Operation Blue Star on Darbar Sahib also known as the Golden Temple, which was epicenter of the armed movement for Sikh autonomy in the Indian state of the Punjab. The issues that were at the root of the Sikh rebellion were never addressed, and despite nominating a Sikh as prime minister or giving a couple of other assignments in the army, Sikh’s demands remained unfulfilled. The Army action had coincided with a Sikh annual festival when thousands of pilgrimages, young and old and women and children were inside the temple. Many of them were killed or injured in the conflict. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale may have died 30 years ago, but some Sikhs still remember him with reverence.

What followed the storming the Golden Temple was a campaign of mob killings and massacres targeting Sikhs by Gandhi’s supporters, which left thousands dead and was referred to genocide not only by the Sikh activists but Sikh diaspora around the world. Even today, the treatment meted out to them is deplorable. In November 2017, a British Sikh national, Jagtar Singh Johal from the Scottish town of Dumbarton was detained by plain-clothes police officers in the Indian state of Punjab and was accused of involvement in the targeted killing of eight prominent Hindu figures, a claim rejected by his supporters. Sikh activists accused authorities in India of torturing him when he was arrested while on holiday in the country in early November. Campaign groups said authorities subjected Johal to abuse, such as body separation techniques and electric shocks to extract a confession, as well as denying him access to British consular officials, his lawyer and family.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.