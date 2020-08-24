Web Desk

According to a report by America’s Us Weekly, a former chef, Darren McGrady served the royal family for many years. With a long period of insider information under his belt, he recently sat down to speak at length about the Queen’s eating habits and all that she liked. McGrady began by saying, “In the years that I cooked at [Buckingham] palace, the queen never had pizza. I didn’t start cooking pizza until I moved across to Kensington palace.” During the last two years of McGrady’s tenure as a royal chef, not once did the Queen reportedly ask him to prepare pizza, however, after being transferred to Kensington palace, the chef began making pizza rather frequently for Princess Diana and her young children, Prince Harry and Prince William. ”