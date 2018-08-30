The poverty trap – a plight that needs a rescue

More steps like CPEC needed to overcome this dilemma

Muhammad Mahad

POVERTY is a state of global disorder, annihilating many third world states. The multitudinous feature of poverty goes beyond monetary or material possessions to social organization, the evolution of distinct culture, political engagement, health care and education. The fifth most-densely populated country, Pakistan centre around indigence and deprivation. The Human Development Index reveals that Pakistan is positioned at 147th place out of 188 countries which is a matter of unsettling concern. It indicates that people dwell below the line of poverty which is an unsatisfactory level for a country set up to prosper.

The granules of poverty power source other polluting ailments, for instance, massive conflicts, religious extremism, illiteracy, child labour, and high rate of criminal activities. More than 3.8 million Pakistani children bring home the bacon and eleven million are the factory employee who works under perilous conditions. Moreover, the concentration of wealth, the population boom and greater disparities between poor and rich make headway to the real struggle of securing essentials of everyday life. It has been reported that an increase in population, over the last decade grows by 1.8% annually which has weighed down the socio-economic development in Pakistan.Despite these grave consequences, what worsens the situation is the lack of quality education and more significantly, the system of governance. In accordance with the report of The Multidimensional Poverty Index, thirty-nine per cent of the entire population is the victim of the vicious cycle of social ostracism.Additionally, the average expected years of school is 8.1 years which is considered as the worlds’ lowest and less than encouraging.

Another outlook to privation is reflected by regional and domestic violence and crime.Being the gigantic South Asian economy,the confined developments lead to inaccessible social services, social inequality and injustice. The phenomenon extends to owning assets and offshore entities not specifically declared is just a case of military and political elites which makes poverty, an inevitable escape.

However, as a loyal citizen of the nation, if someone ignites a ray of hope to cure the country’s state of destitution, would you be surprised and question why or would you want to know how?

Indeed, the universal malady of impoverishment has great potential to be rescued but only through willingness and determination. Within a country, none is spared its stain, and which is self-explanatory if one subsist under the straitened circumstances. In Pakistan, the past decade has displayed a fifteen per cent decline in the massive rate of poverty. Unfortunately, the grim low calls for more constructive steps.

The crucial quest lies in designing a constantly changing, growing, renewing and a responsive society that is governed by a powerful social control instrument, Law. The Asia’s agrarian-based country still have a long way to go to see how the complementary legislation and reforms comfort the masses. To ameliorate the considerable number of underprivileged, a strong emphasis on the social legislation and democracy would ensure eradication of distorted oppression of the feeble faction of the society.

Another powerful instrument that helps to reduce the people’s deprivation is education. It is actually a way to inculcate an accepted sense of citizenship which may assist in creating a literate community. More importantly, poverty is the outcome of the lack of women education. The absence of opportunities provides a notable disincentive to anyone who wishes to give quality education to women. The women who are treated as a liability must be encouraged to develop a gripping mental attitude in order to come out of the tyranny. In the broad sense, the non-existence of equal opportunity for all the men and women makes democracy meaningless and ultimately, a gloomy ongoing state of poverty. Education serves as a powerful tool to tackle the harsh economic and social predicaments. Unfortunately, the unaffordable fee contributes to the lack of excitement and tumult of parents to send their children to school to seek knowledge. As a result, the children are exploited. To solve the growing menace, the policy-makers are responsible to formulate mighty laws in collaboration with NGOs and foreign agencies to secure the economic growth as wells as the future of innocent souls.

In an attempt to cure the poverty of the nation, more prominent steps must be undertaken like the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This would bring a constructive change in providing employment opportunities and lowering down rampant crimes.

With this stance, the hope stays alive. The dream to shake the dilemma would become a reality. There will be a time when the crippling country would stand on its own.

