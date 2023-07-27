The perilous journey of irregular migration from Pakistan to European continues to claim lives. Recently, in a devastating incident that shook Pakistan and reverberated beyond its borders, over 300 Pakistani nationals tragically lost their lives when an overcrowded fishing trawler sank off the coast of Greece. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to address the underlying factors that compel and allure individuals to embark on such perilous voyages. According to the Frontex Risk Analysis for 2021, approximately 21,405 Pakistanis were detected entering the European Union through irregular means between 2017 and 2020, revealing staggering statistics that shed light on the desperate circumstances driving Pakistanis to undertake treacherous journey to Europe in search of a better life.

The decision to embark on such a perilous journey is driven by a complex interplay of push and pull factors. Economic hardships, political instability and limited job prospects act as compelling push factors, leaving many Pakistanis with a profound sense of despair and hopelessness. Conversely, the allure of a better life, improved opportunities and the perception of greater economic prospects, education and political stability in Europe act as enticing pull factors. However, the harsh reality often proves to be far more challenging, as migrants face numerous risks and obstacles along their journey.

One of the primary challenges faced by migrants is their reliance on human smugglers, who exploit their vulnerability for illegal migration through various transportation routes. Both land and sea routes are commonly utilized, leading to destinations such as Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Central Asian Republics, Europe, the Middle East, West Africa and Spain. The Eastern Mediterranean route holds particular prominence, entailing a treacherous journey from Pakistan to Turkey via Iran, followed by onward travel to Greece. This hazardous route exposes migrants to a range of risks, including perilous sea crossings and exploitation at the hands of smugglers.

In addition to land and sea routes, migrants with greater resources often choose the air route, utilizing valid passports and visas for their travel. One common air route begins in Karachi and proceeds to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, with the journey continuing to Libya. In Libya, migrants frequently encounter exploitation by traffickers. Libya serves as a staging post, with migrants being transported on seafaring boats and subsequently transferred to smaller vessels, such as rubber dinghies, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. This leg of the journey is fraught with dangers, including unpredictable currents, adverse weather conditions and interception by authorities.

Addressing the issue of illegal migration requires a multifaceted approach. The government, in collaboration with international partners, must tackle the push factors that drive individuals to leave their home country. This entails implementing comprehensive economic reforms, creating job opportunities, improving governance and addressing social inequalities. By addressing these root causes, the appeal of embarking on dangerous journeys can be diminished.

Efforts to combat illegal migration must prioritize a decisive crackdown on the networks of human smugglers. In this regard, The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) assumes a pivotal role in identifying, apprehending and dismantling these networks. A notable stride in this endeavor has been witnessed through the collaborative partnership between the FIA and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Their joint efforts have yielded concrete outcomes, evident in the drafting of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Rules 2020 and Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Rules 2020. These progressive regulations lay the groundwork for the effective implementation of laws pertaining to human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

However, to effectively implement these rules, it is imperative to allocate sufficient financial, technological and human resources to the FIA and other relevant agencies and stakeholders. These resources will enhance investigative capacities, disrupt smuggling networks and hold perpetrators accountable. Additionally, fostering international cooperation is paramount for addressing the transnational aspect of human smuggling, as these networks often span across multiple countries. Sharing intelligence, coordinating operations and exchanging best practices can significantly augment efforts to disrupt and dismantle smuggling networks.

Furthermore, efforts should be focused on raising awareness about the risks and dangers associated with irregular migration. Public campaigns can help inform potential migrants about the perils they may encounter and the alternatives available to them within their own countries. Providing accurate information about legal migration pathways, job opportunities and support systems can help individuals make informed decisions and avoid falling prey to human smugglers.

Only through comprehensive measures can we work towards a safer and more compassionate approach to migration, ensuring the well-being and dignity of individuals seeking a better future. It is high time that concerted efforts are made by government, international organizations and civil society to address the underlying factors that drive migration and protect vulnerable individuals from the perils of irregular journeys. By doing so, we can strive for a world where no one feels compelled to risk their lives in pursuit of a better future.

—The writer is a contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]