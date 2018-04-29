The paradigm shift

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

JOHN Bolton the hawkish National Security Advisor temperamentally akin to Trump replacing H R McMaster, will need to walk a tight rope in dealing with North Korea, Iran and Pakistan, because despite foul-mouthing by Trump against Pakistan and Iran, one notices that the US is not giving up on these countries weary of their geo-strategic position in the region. Both Iran and Pakistan will need to be vigilant of American ploys all the time, since once bitten they need to be twice shy.

Successive Pakistani rulers have tried to be more loyal than the king with India’s newfound protector the US in vainly trying to prove their allegiance to it by painting its own Armed Forces and their Intelligence Arm as the villains of peace, completely in line with the Indo-American rhetoric; be it aiming to tighten the screws on the Pakistani Establishment through feats like the Memogate, the Kerry Lugar Bill preconditions or Dawn Leaks. If encouraging free trade with the ‘baniya’ as stated by Pakistan’s Defence Minister was to yield any positive results to create pressure upon Indian leadership through its entrepreneurs forcing them into peaceful coexistence, it would have happened by now with all kinds of legal and illegal Indian merchandise already allowed into Pakistani markets since long.

For those in Pakistan harbouring any illusions about better tides in US-Pakistan relations, they must re-call Donald Trump’s reiteration as President-elect in his appearance before the Press; his Government’s support to Israel, and pointed reference to tackling Mexico and radical Islam, which is exactly what he is doing by announcing to shift its Embassy to Jerusalem, insisting on blocking Mexico with a concrete curtain and heating up war theatres and pursuing its mission using IS, Daesh and Indian proxies mostly in Muslim countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.

The US having achieved nothing in its 17-year old protracted campaign in Afghanistan costing it trillions, its recent declaration that terrorism was no longer its priority and that it was now to focus on the Sino-Soviet threat to its interests in the region which it is yet to define, is partly meant to divert attention from its objective to dent and subjugate the resource rich Muslim world for which it has found common ground and placed its bets on the Indian pony to deliver, by promoting it as the regional policeman, pitching it together against China and Pakistan and daring it (by saying, “Charh ja sooli Ram bhali karega,”)against a formidable alliance in the making. One can only express heartfelt sympathies for India’s populace.

Still posing to be the world’s sole superpower, the United States has chosen to wield a lot of stick with a little carrot in seeking compliance from the underdogs to its unsavory objectives across the globe. It has exploited the oil-rich Muslim Middle East successfully dividing it to consolidate Israeli gains, and then found Pakistan a convenient proxy for a foothold in Afghanistan eying the Central Asian natural resources by luring its support as a non-NATO ally first in waging the proxy war against Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and then revisiting the region to achieve its dual objective of an anchorage to serve as a launching pad into Central Asia, and to oversee and possibly contain the rising strategic and economic power of the People’s Republic of China.

One had thought that the United States after its Vietnam debacle would have learnt to refrain from interfering in other’s affairs. Learn it did; but only not to risk its own men directly for future misadventures, which is why it now deploys supposedly unidentified security operators for its covert operations and uses proxies to deliver which could be abandoned at will. But the US will soon start to learn to its own chagrin that its ploy has backfired when its already identified security operators and proxies will become sitting ducks and their body bags start pouring back home.

Any government in Pakistan worth its salt will only command respect and confidence of its electorate and the Military Establishment by concretely delivering to the masses and living up to their national ethos, and not expecting to survive on mere rhetoric. Striking an equation with the khakis on defense-related policies and strategies of the country in which opinion of Pakistan’s Pentagon must weigh heavily as it does all over the world including the United States. One reckons that the only area over which the Armed Forces will make no compromise with any Ruler is tongue-tied posture towards Pakistan’s arch enemy; in Nawaz Sharif’s case, his dubious relationship with India whose belligerence and covert operations against Pakistan are no secret.

Since the last three changes of guard on the Pakistan’s geographic frontiers, Pakistan’s national narrative is beginning to mean, be heard and seen in the continued absence of a well-defined foreign policy paradigm of its civilian leadership which is lately also beginning to sound reassured; considering its policy stance being taken at various international forums. After General Kyani’s ‘Rah-e-Haq, Gen. Raheel Sharif’s ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ and now Gen. Bajwa’s ‘Radd-ul-fasaad’ as the world begins to recognize the unparalleled Pakistani sacrifices, the thrust now needs to be followed up with aggressive and proactive diplomacy by the country’s political leadership, which needs to consolidate on the narrative built and pursued by its Armed Forces.

Gen. Bajwa’s pragmatic reiteration that Pakistan has done more than enough and that it was now for the world to do more, has come to be known as the ‘Bajwa Doctrine’ which underscores the fact that Pakistan had taken dictation for far too long and gone were the days when it timidly scurried to please the Americans at the cost of its relations around it. Pakistan having suffered enough will henceforth do what was in its own supreme national interest. This is the paradigm shift in the new geopolitical scenario emerging from regrouping of regional powers in this hemisphere which the American State Department and its Pentagon will have to contend with.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.