Sirajuddin Aziz

LAILAT ul-Qadr or ‘Night of Power’ is a very important occasion in the history of Islam and in our personnel lives. During Ramazan falls the night of al-Qadr on which day the Prophet received his call and first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed at Mt. Hira. “Lo! We revealed it on the Night of Power. (97.1). It is on this night that God’s decree for the year is brought down on the earthly plane. “And Angels and the spirit descend therein, by the permission of their Lord, with all decrees”. (97.4).

“The Night of Power is better than a thousand months.” Yusuf Ali interprets this verse as, “A thousand Nights must be taken in a very indefinite sense as denoting a very long period of time. One moment of enlightment under God’s light is better than thousand of months/years of animal life and such a moment of enlightenment translates into a period of spiritual glory”. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said about al-Qadr whosoever rises up for vigil and prayers during the night of al-Qadr with faith, and in hope of recompense, will have all his previous sins forgiven.

Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar in his eloquent discourse of the religion of Islam comments, ‘the injunction laid down in the Holy Quran runs as follows: the month of Ramadan is that in which the Quran was revealed….(2:185). It will be seen from the words of the injunction that the choice of this particular month is not without a reason. It is well known that the Holy Quran was revealed piecemeal during a period of 23 years and this verse states that the Quran’s revelation began in the month of Ramadan, which is historically true. The first revelation came to the holy prophet (PBUH) during Ramadan when he was in the cave of Hira. The month which witnessed the greatest spiritual experience of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was thus considered to be the most suitable month for the spiritual discipline of the Muslim community which was to be affected through fasting.

Allah says in the Qur’an in Surah Al-Qadr: “We have indeed revealed this (message) in the Night of Power. And what will explain to thee what the Night of Power is? The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. Therein come down the angels and the spirit by God’s permission, on every errand: Peace! This until the rise of Morning.” (97:1-5) Allah also says about this powerful night in Surah Dukhan: “By the book that makes things clear. We sent it down during a blessed night. For We (ever) wish to warn (against evil). In that (night) is made distinct every affair of wisdom, by command, from Our Presence. For We (ever) send (revelations), as a mercy from Thy Lord: for He hears and knows (all things)”. (44:1-6) Allah said in the Qur’an in Surah A 1-Baqarah: “Ramadan is the (month) in which was sent down the Qur’an, as a guide to mankind, also clear (signs) for guidance and judgment (between right and wrong).”(2:185)

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said about Lailatul-Qadr: It as narrated by Abu Hurayra that Prophet said, “Anyone who stays awake for the Night Of Power with belief and for the pleasure of Allah, all his previous sins will be forgiven.” (Bukhari and Muslim) It has also been reported by Aisha, the wife of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who said: “I asked the Messenger of Allah if I knew which night was the Night of Power and what Prayer I should say during that night? He said to me: Say: “O Allah! You are forgiving and you love forgiveness, so you too forgive me. The Revelation of the Qur’an started in the month of Ramadan and specifically on the Night of Power. The Revelation of the Qur’an; a sign of Mercy, a guide and a blessing of Allah to mankind.

The Night of Power is a night of blessings Allah has blessed this Night. Therefore whosoever is interested in receiving the blessings of Allah may look forward to the Night of Power. Anyone who seeks the Night of Power and lives it, all his/her sins will be erased. This is, as if, he/she is, born again now free of all sin and mistakes. It is believed that the Night of Power falls during one of the odd numbered nights of the last ten days of Ramadan, i.e. 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th. It has been emphasized that it is most likely to be the 27th night.

If one wants to be blessed enough to observe the night of power, then it is advisable to find it in the last ten days of Ramadan through fasting, recitation of the Holy Book, Zikr of Allah, offering Nawafil and Taraweeh, Charity to the needy, Supplication or Dua for others and yourself and offering prayers in congregation. Fasting is the best way to search for the Night of Power for it is only through fasting that it sanctifies the human personality; it cuts the carnal self to its size: brightens and heightens human virtues; reactivates pious resolves, infuses order, obedience and responsibility, enriches the soul and purifies the body thereby influencing the personality of a Muslim. Fasting must lead a true believer to exemplary standards of behaviour which must necessarily be symbolic of the traits and lofty character of the Holy Prophet. We can hope to establish a righteous society only if we imbibe into our daily lives on a 365 days basis, the many virtues that attend to the various formats of Islamic worship as elaborated in the Holy Quran.

It is only through the study of the Holy Book and following it in letter and spirit that it leads to reformation of ‘self’ through a conscious management of the ‘self’. It is this process, which is to receive our utmost attention, whilst we engage in fasting. If this objective is to make our behavior symbolic of the virtues attending to fasting such as mercy, generosity, truthfulness, endurance, patience and fortitude. We should not defeat and outrage the primary teaching underlying this fundamental injunction of Islam because in the final analysis fasting erases from the believing soul every evil, it perfects and liberates human spirit and directs it towards common welfare thus helping in establishment of a righteous and stable society.

— The writer is a senior banker with interest in Religion.