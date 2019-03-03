The new world order and Pakistan

Abdul Rahman Malik

The changing geostrategic situation warrants that Pakistan must align its Foreign Policy suiting its national interests so that the soft image of Pakistan could be projected worldwide. So far, Pakistan has done tremendous job in projecting the positive image and the world including Pakistan’s old ally the US has realized that without Pakistan’s help, it cannot get rid of Afghan conflict and it is considering the political solution to Afghan mess since war tactics have failed miserably given the unstable circumstances of law and order in Afghanistan despite the passage of 17 years of war on terror for so-called quest for regime change.

Though China has invested more than $53 Billion Dollars, yet the effective implementation is necessary to reap the long-term benefits of this game changer project.At the same time, CPEC may cause hybrid warfare according to some experts, since hybrid wars may have strong significance and it may destroy the geostrategic identity of the state if the nations get engaged in war. The recent activism of Russia and China playing the role for talks with Taliban has borne fruit and Pakistan played a meaningful and constructive role bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table and paved the way for US withdrawal.

The multipolar status of the world has weakened the world powers and has changed their behaviour from aggressiveness to defensiveness or passiveness. It is arguable that how China and Russia may justify this new world order where Americans still mistakenly consider this world as Unipolar and continue their influential and aggressive role unabated. The collapse of the erstwhile Soviet Union might have created the possibility of a multipolar world with more superpowers making their entry into the power pool despite the existence of earlier players.

“¯ George Soros, The Age of Fallibility: Consequences of the War on Terror The reform and evolution take a longer time for the nations to be great. “The ‘affirmative task’ before us is to “create a New World Order.” –VP Joe Biden The great nations cannot impose their hegemonic doctrines on the basis of military might or economic boom or high GDP growth but they set examples for the world nations to follow. The great nations inspire the world with their development, not oppression and repression. The great nations like Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore have achieved their recognition through innovative education system and knowledge-driven economy.

But regrettably, the British and the US have carried aggressive and oppressive policies towards the other nations that is why they are facing isolation in the world. On the other hand, aggressive and extreme policies of US President Donald Trump have isolated US due to its controversial policies such as immigration , Mexico Border Wall , fiasco in Afghan War and Iraq War , the humiliating loss in mid term elections and even blaming its key ally Pakistan of deceiving it despite not doing the damn thing for the US.

On the contrary, Pakistan has done a lot than expected since Pakistan has conducted various military operations against the so-called Taliban, militants and terrorists. Pakistan is already under the heavy influx of Afghan refugees that have affected the law and order situation in Pakistan and economy, especially in Karachi the situation has become worse due to criminal activities of these Afghan refugees.

Several Pakistani soldiers lost their lives due to suicide blasts during checking the suspected people entering Pakistani territory. Despite all this, the New World Order which consists of numerous components of control that include the mind control, NAFTA, firearm control, the United Nations, IMF, the World Bank, the Pentagon, death camps, underground bases and passages, mystery social orders, climate control, etc unendingly.

The New World Order is also aimed at controlling economies and supreme command over everything; exchange, keeping the money, financial exchanges, oil, vitality, innovation, digital world, atomic ability, and so forth.

Finally, the changing world order scenario offers the opportunity to the small and weaker nations to develop and liberate themselves from the hegemonic influence of the US. Since the UN is heavily influenced and its working is also affected by the frequent Vetoing the resolutions against US policies towards the nations especially Palestine’s, Syria, Afghans and supportive policies for Israel’s barbaric attitude towards innocent Palestinian. The multipolarity of the world has forced US President Donald Trump to change his stance and engage with Pakistan to bring Taliban insurgent groups to the negotiating table and bringing peace in Afghanistan since US’s phased withdrawal is linked with the successful dialogue with Taliban and reaching possible agreement to get rid of Afghan stalemate.

Pakistan’s present PTI government takes the credit of having crafted and reshaped Foreign Policy that has already started bearing fruit and Pakistan’s soft image globally has been appreciated by the world especially Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, British, China, US, Russia and others.

The world has appreciated the countless sacrifices laid down by the valiant soldiers and civilians. Pakistan should keep on playing its active role in emerging world order since the new order will suit Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and will bring prosperity if the CPEC project is implemented in an effective manner. Pakistan’s positive gesture towards normalization of Relations with India after the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor has projected soft image worldwide.

— The writer is freelance columnist, based in Sindh.

