The new cold war

The term new cold war has gained great prominence these days among writers because of on going confrontation between USA and China. However, the term new cold war is a misnomer to describe the present day relationship between USA and China. Technically, cold war was characterized by bipolarity, that is two powers (US and SU) entirely dominating their spheres of influence, a clash of two ideologies – capitalism and communism – where entire spectrum of power that included economy, culture, diplomacy and war was involved.

It also meant proxy wars which led to considerable loss of the men and material from both sides. The US lost almost sixty thousand troops in Vietnam War while the (erstwhile) Soviet Union suffered a loss of more than fifteen thousand men in the Afghan War. Almost every continent was a conflict zone. Although, there is no denying the fact that hostilities do exist among USA, China and Russia, their confrontation falls short of trappings of cold war.

HYDER ALI

Shikarpur

Share on: WhatsApp