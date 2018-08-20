The new 20-member team

AFTER taking oath of office, Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced its 20-member Federal Cabinet including five advisers. Some of the appointments drew strong criticism immediately and rightly so as some of the most capable and old party hands were totally ignored in the Cabinet apparently to adjust the allied parties. The team may be described as a blend of both strong and weak players.

One of the persons that have been ignored is Ali Zaidi from Karachi who indeed had a vision to bring digital revolution in the country but the Ministry of Information and Technology was given to the MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. It will be seen as to how he implements the PTI’s digital policy announced before the elections. Then Shireen Mazari who certainly has great grip on internal and external affairs was given the Human Rights Ministry. In addition, in the first phase also, no appointments have been made for all the important Interior, Water & Power ministries. Keeping these ministries without any appointment will not help but only complicate matters for the new government. Therefore it is important that capable persons are appointed on these ministries at the earliest without any compromise or expediency.

Undoubtedly, one cannot ignore the strong and capable people included in the cabinet. Foremost amongst them are Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Abdul Razaq Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain. While the last three have rich experience and proven track record of deliverance in their respective fields, one has great expectations from the new Finance Minister Asad Umar who has also proved to be very lucid in his economic vision. Then indeed the appointment of Fawad Chaudhary as the Information Minister is also on merit as ever since joining the PTI, he has strongly defended the party policies and demonstrated that he has the skills to handle today’s media. If Mr Khan has at its disposal strong players, then he should not go for weak candidates, as it will not help him achieve the set goals.

