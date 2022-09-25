The neuro cosmic brain | By Naveed Aman Khan

The neuro cosmic brain

A new creative and artistic thriller book in Neuro science industry has been published in the United Kingdom.

New creative and artistic methods of mind empowerment have been explored in the vast mysterious world of brain.

“Creative and Artistic Model of Neuro cosmic Brain” is the second thrilling and ground breaking model of worldly known Pakistani scientist Prof Dr Anees Akhtar’s “Theory of Mind Empowerment”. The scientist has revealed the mystery of mind empowerment by using creative methods. By applying these methods brain capacities enhance manifold.

Living life experiencing art, philosophy and sports can empower more creativity in minds, then those minds that ignore these mind growth factors.

On publication of this novel model of neuro cosmic brain, the scientist has successfully accomplished marvellous goal and targets to serve the humanity by novel empowerment methods to help the humanity for next technological civilization to unify and harmonize the societies for greater causes.

In 2017, the first ground breaking book of neuro cosmic brain series to optimize the brain from negative impulses and attitudes harbouring in brain memories due to fast competitive social and economic cultures was published.

Self-help and goal setting methods to help the readers to grow their executive brain functions in their prefrontal cortex of brain are used by the scientist.

Meditation, music therapy, intuitions and alpha, gamma brain waves in some music has been suggested to adapt in life style to sink these positive impulses in your genome at subatomic level of DNA organizations.

These impulses harbouring the power of words and musical vibrations triggers the healthy genes to create chemicals like dopamine, endorphine, epinephrine and serotonin which floods the imaginations and thoughts into pleasure centres of brain.

By keeping on these practices a big grey matter in brain will develop. The development of this grey matter in brain is the secret of all mysterious development in consciousness, which has brought all technological and cultural advancement around us. These are the secrets of good mental health, prosperity and abundance.

Experts and explorers of vast world of brain are convinced with the fact that brain empowerment is the only solution to explore and conquer the universe and life and to develop a spirit of ultimate souls.

Creative and artistic model of neuro cosmic brain is considered as a unique healing and empowerment method and is a non-pharmaceutical method of curing psychosis and is a bibliotherapy and an adjuvant therapy for most of neurodegenerative diseases and psychosis.

It is a thriller and a page turner book for making a brain creative and artistic and is a research protocol for innovations. New technologies and new industries could be created and breakthroughs in books, films music industries in medicines and engineering could be made following these creative methods.

In this unique brain model, scientific strategies have been investigated to globally promote the creative industries of books, films, music, art and sports to promote more wider and universal creative and democratic cultures.

In developed and developing nations, where creative industries have recently been promoted they are earning billions of dollars of foreign exchange by importing and exporting their creative products and cultural traditions and their experts and artists with other nations.

The scientist has developed these creative methods of curing diseases and making brain super intelligent for creativity and business planning by deep reading, organizations and synthesizing the knowledge in a polymathic method of renaissance era and synthesizing that method with modern age polymaths methods, who have organized and synthesized the knowledge in the same way to create new industries.

The modern polymaths like Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and last century polymaths Stephen Hawking, Einstein, De van Chi , Newton, Darwin and Karl Marx have developed the modern empires of knowledge and technologies in western rich democratic nations and socialist prosperous states in China and Russia by using their organized knowledge for creativity and inventions.

The knowledge of modern polymaths like Bill Gates, Raykurzweil, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezon, Einstein and Stephen Hawking is continuously being used to create longevity, singularity in cultures and time travelling possible in other universes and galaxies in future.

Making time travel possible means to develop super-fast machines and rockets that make long distances in space and galaxies shorter with development of super brains of alien intelligence that can travel in other universes and can manipulate space time continuum on their wills.

These technologies are possible in future by harnessing the energies of God particle or Higgs Boson. Human will possibly harness many other forms of energy from other planets and stars in future.

If human consciousness keeps on grasping and harnessing energies from other planets and stars to use it for developing new technology then time travelling will not remain fictional and it will become a fact. Today’s modern technologies of quantum chips, electrical cars, hyper loop trains, star link, neuro-link,

5G radiation technologies are all results of organizing the knowledge in the same way as author has used to find the connection between neuro science, positive psychology metaphysics, medical science cosmology and astronomy knowledge to target the genome of human(DNA) to bring epigenetic changes at subatomic level to create a brain of metacognitive and super intelligence level that can combat the fears of diseases, weather, volcanoes, ocean control, fear of meteor collision with earth to reduce the pollutions to save and protect human civilization and life molecule the DNA and its mysterious organizations and folding for life and spirit on this planet.

Governments, private sector and philanthropists around the world can develop neurocosmic brain empowerment and exploration institutes on the basis of these neuro cosmic theory of mind empowerment so that mind healing and empowerment could exponentially grow in cultures of most of the countries globally.

—The writer is editor, book ambassador political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.