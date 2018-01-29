Dr Muhammad Khan

Vijay Prashad, a well-known Indian journalist, has very realistically assessed various dimensions of Indo-Israel nexus in the changing regional and international security scenario. As witnessed during the Modi’s visit to Tel Aviv on 4-6 July 2017, Israel gave unprecedented welcome to Indian Prime Minister. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, while welcoming the Indian Premier, Narendra Modi said, “Aapka swagat hai mere dost.” Modi responded by saying that, “I for I, which means India for Israel and Israel for India.” This was first visit of any Indian Premier to Israel in 70 years, ever since India got independence and Modi got this credit. During this visit, India and Israel signed seven agreements in various fields.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India in mid-January 2018, in reciprocation to Modi’s visit to Israel. During this six-day visit, India and Israel signed a number of agreements on defence, trade and commerce and cultural exchanges. These agreements include; creation of a $40 million bilateral technology innovation fund for research in industrial development, establishing a strategic partnership in water and agriculture to focus on water conservation, waste-water treatment and its reuse for agriculture and desalination, among other deals. Besides, ‘Israel has become an important defence partner for India, a source of great technology, not just in the defence space, but in biotechnology (and) agriculture as well’.

It is worth mentioning that, during 2012 to 2016, India purchased 41% of its arms (worth billions of dollars) from the State of Israel. The delegation with Israeli PM, comprising more than 130 people, was mostly business community. A large number of business delegates consist of ‘weapons manufacturers and weapons contractors’ indeed, the merchants of war who consider everything as business, even provision war munitions. Owing to their peculiar nature, both Premiers even consider killing innocent Palestinians and Kashmiris as business with a partnership in weapon and tactics.

In April 2017, there was a weapon deal of $2 billion between Israel and India, which was finalized during this visit of Netanyahu. To remove some hiccups, Prime Minister Modi had to ‘go against the Indian state-owned military company Defence Research and Development Organization, which was acting in line with the Indian government’s “Make in India” industrial policy’. According to new agreement, ‘rather making its own anti-tank missiles, India will purchase them from Israeli companies. In the Indo-Israel relationship, modern weaponry and latest war munitions has attained the centre stage, other areas are secondary in nature.

Analysts like Prashad believe that Modi and Netanyahu are both showmen, the people behind are the weapon contractors and manufacturers, the merchants of war. This was confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister who said, “We are strengthening ties between Israel and this important global power. This serves our security, economic, trade and tourism interests, as well as many other areas. This is a great blessing for the State of Israel.” Though this visit of Israeli Prime Minister marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relationship between India and Israel, yet there were protests and demonstrations against the visit. The protestors were asking Netanyahu to go back, being the illegal occupant and killer of innocent Palestinians.

Amongst these protests, Indian Government gave red-carpet reception to Israeli PM. This type of unprecedented reception was indeed against the basic Indian stance on Palestine. Mahatma Gandhi said in 1938, “Palestine belongs to the Arabs […] It is wrong and inhumane to impose the Jews on the Arabs”. In 1946, he again said, “Why should [Jews] depend upon American money or British arms for forcing themselves on an unwelcome land? Why should they resort to terrorism to make good their forcible landing in Palestine?” Even Nehru and subsequent Indian leadership were against Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

A leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mr Prakash Karat, while protesting against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister to India said that by inviting Netanyahu, the Modi government “gives legitimacy to the occupation of Palestine by Israel”. The fundamental idea behind this entire game of enthusiastic bilateralism between India and Israel is; firstly recognizing Israel as a legitimate occupant of Palestinian land and subsequently paving way for the recognition of India as a legal occupant of Indian occupied Kashmir. Both these moves are against the UN resolutions and against the will of the people of these States (Kashmir and Palestine).

Today at the global arena, people like President Trump, Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu are considered as the merchants of war. In the garb of promoting business and trade, they are promoting the business of war munitions, conspiring conflicts and creating culture of hate at regional and global level. The United States is providing blanket cover to the illegal occupation of IoK by India and Palestinian land by Israel, besides, it uses Israel and India as its tools. All is meant for encouraging conflicts and wars at inter and intra-state level, thus revamping the defence industrial complexes of US and its allies. The world needs to be cognizant of these developments. A silence would mean endorsing the stance of these merchants of war.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.