The melody that got lost

Zeeshan Rasool Khan

SOME people bid farewell to the existential life and leave memories for their family, nears, and, dears, however; some exert influence globally. They not only shell shock their acquaintances but also make distant-people disconsolate. Their departure is not mourned only by kith and kin rather by the people living at different corners of the world, not having actual familiarity. Pakistan, recently, lost one of the beautiful people, a well-known figure in the realm of naat-recitation (Naat-poetry in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) namely Zulfikar Ali Hussaini. His sudden and unexpected departure made millions of eyes, worldwide, teary.

Zulfikar Ali, the soft-spoken, demure, full of humbleness and man of immaculate character had conquered millions of hearts through his melodious voice, deliverance and bedazzling way of glorifying the Holy Prophet (PBUH). And had achieved recognition of being one of the best reciters of the present times. Congregations and religious television programs would not make much meaning in his absence, as he possessed amazing art of creating a perfect atmosphere where listeners would feel to have reached sacred land of Medina – the abode of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Naats Zulfikar Ali recited had been intonated by other performers also but comparably we find different flavours in Zulfikar’s voice. His recited-naat ‘Darr’e Nabi Par Pada Rahoonga’ that earned him fame worldwide, spiritually draws a listener close to the threshold of Prophet’s (PBUH) court and it is the case with his other Naats as well. ‘Dil Wahin Reh Gaya Jaan Wahi Reh Gayi’ sung by him is another item that lays an overpowering impact on the audience. I do not believe any conscious listener would remain unmoved after taking heed to this naat. The naat ‘Karam Kay Badal Baras Rahey Hain, Dilun Ki Kehti Hari Bari hai’ profoundly added to his recognition. Related to the advent of Holy Prophet (PBUH), this naat has been cherished globally and now makes the important part of Milad- gatherings in the entire sub-continent.

Zulfikar did not restrict himself to colloquial language only, he came up with quite a few psalms of Moulana Jami (R.A) – Like Naseema Janib’e Batuha Guzar Kun, Tanam Farsooda Jaan para, etc. If not anyone has heard these from him, he definitely has missed the beautiful melody and an effective way of burgeoning ‘Prophet’s love’. In consonance with it, if we say that he contributed in the decimation of Moulana Jami’s message of love and made his mesmerizing poetry,‘ Poetry of every lip’, it would be no exaggeration. Definitely, the threnody — Aaya Nahoga is tarahhusnoshabaabraet par–(a poem regarding Imam Hussain (AS) and his comrades who laid down lives in Karbala) in his bewitching voice will always tug at heartstrings of his aficionados in general and those who have been accustomed to hark him face to face in particular.

On the whole, every item, which he gave voice to, is music to ears of naat-listeners. And precisely we can say the brightest star of the universe of Naat-recitation has passed from the sight of millions of his lovers, but there is no doubt that he will continue to illuminate hearts through his left-behind legacy. Coming to the field, Zulfikar was associated with, there is no division of opinion about the fact that intoning Naat is among the admirable acts in religion- Islam. Because Allah (SWT) has eulogized Prophet (PBUH), of which Quranic verses bear testimony thus is the primary eulogist of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and practicing it is actually following the way of Allah.

Authentic narrations tell that the Holy Prophet (SAW) would deck the rostrum for Hasaan Bin Sabit (RA) before asking him for recitation. This portends the esteem of the Naat-reciter in the holy views of Allah’s Messenger (SAW). Many biographers have quoted the tradition in their respective books that Aisha Siddiqah (RA) wife of beloved Prophet (SAW) would respect Hasaan deeply and would say; Hasaan has defended Allah’s apostle and has countered His enemies by means of poetry. To put it laconically, there is absolute certitude that religious principles holds a Naat-reciter in high regard, which I believe is enough to lend perennial favours to him in this world and hereafter. May Allah (SWT) register Zulfikar’s name among approved glorifiers of Prophet (PBUH). This is what we can ask for him.

—The writer is freelance columnist from Anantnag, Kashmir.