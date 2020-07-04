‘The Lord Of The Rings’ TV series set to resume filming in New Zealand

The highly-anticipated ‘Lord Of The Rings’ television series to start filming in New Zealand.

As per reports, cast and crew members have been been granted permission to enter the country over six months to film the new series.

The government has allowed seven projects to enter New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly-anticipated ‘Avatar’ sequel, Netflix’s adaptation of popular Japanese animated series ‘Cowboy Bepop’ and Jane Campion’s film ‘The Power of the Dog’ are also set to begin production.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ had started filming at a studio in Auckland earlier this year, but the country was forced into lockdown.

The series will be in the same fictional universe created by renowned author J.R.R. Tolkien, who published the series at intervals between 1954 and 1955.

Amazon has reportedly dropped £190 million just on the rights for the upcoming series, and the details, including cast and plot, are a stone-guarded secret.