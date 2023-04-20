‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ slated for unprecedented international re-release: report

Variety reported on Wednesday that “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie of all time, will receive an unprecedented theatrical rerelease in significant overseas markets.

Due to satellite and streaming rights being given after the typical window for their theatrical releases, the study continued, theatrical releases for South Asian films are uncommon.

On April 21, the popular film by Bilal Lashari will be rereleased in 15 locations in the UK, seven in the US, and two more in the UAE.

The movie has earned $13.8 million in total box office revenue to date across 500 screens, making it the biggest grossing Punjabi-language and Pakistani movie of all time as well as the top South Asian movie in the UK from 2018 to 2022.

It made more money than ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’, the previous box office leader in Pakistan, did.

Additionally, executive producer Brian Adler, recognised for his work on the visual effects for “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Venom,” and “Ad Astra,” has joined the project.

The movie has also had an effect on culture because its products continues to be sold all over the world.

A copy of the “gandasa” from the movie that was auctioned off for charity in Toronto last month brought in over $50,000.

To commemorate the success of the movie, a display of art featuring props, weaponry, behind-the-scenes memorabilia, and tiny models is being held in Pakistan’s biggest multiplex.

The movie is a remake of Yunus Malik’s cult classic “Maula Jatt,” which was released in 1979. It was produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.

The plot centres on the storied rivalry between Noori Natt, the ruthless gang’s leader, and local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan in the film. Khan and Abbasi have both received praise from critics for their performances.

The Legend of Maula Jatt keeps breaking box office records thanks to the support of our exhibition partners and the love of people throughout the world.