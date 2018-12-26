The leader who inspires from Jinnah to Quaid-i-Azam

M Rashid Tabassum

BOTH, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who earned the title of Quaid-e-Azam, and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal,

known as Poet of the East, were the two iconic figures of the struggle for the creation of Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state. Initially, Jinnah himself was convinced of the Hindu-Muslim unity, but consistent discriminatory policies and biased attitude of the British and the Hindu leaders helped to his realisation that it is the Muslims who must get a new country in order to preserve their identity. However, in reaction to Jinnah’s call for separation, some attributed to it as ‘sectarianism’. Iqbal, defending the ideological motives of Jinnah, said, “People say that the recommendations are based on sectarianism. This is sheer propaganda. The recommendations are none but for the preservation of our national identity. It is only in the leadership of Jinnah that Muslims and Muslim League will bear success.” About his vision on Islam and Quran, Jinnah is quoted to have said once in his meeting with Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani and his aides Maulana Zafar Ahmed Usmani, and Maulana Mufti Muhammad Shafi that he was just a lawyer of Muslims in Pakistan’s case and Allah succeeded him in that case.

“As Pakistan has been achieved, now duty comes to an end. Now it is up to the people what kind of system of governance they want in the country. As majority is of Muslims so there is no another option but to enforce the system of Islam by creating an Islamic welfare state.” Jinnah endeavoured hard to convince the Muslim countries around the world to support the struggle for Pakistan. In his visit to Cairo, Egypt on 19th of December 1946, Jinnah said, “The failure of the establishment of Pakistan will soon possess a threat to the Middle Eastern Muslim states and Arabs by the hands of Hindus. This will be a far greater danger in comparison to that of we have endured by the British. I believe that this will lead to the demise of the whole of the Middle East. A sovereign and independent Pakistan will be a stronghold for the Muslims.” In his reply to the laudatory address from Memon Chambers of Commerce and Merchant Associated on 12th of June, 1938, the great Quaid uttered some very precious pearls of wisdom about Islam, the Quran, and Pakistan’s state system. He elaborated his vision in these words: “There is no need to explore any new plan for the Muslims. They have been bestowed with a complete programme over 1300 years ago in the form of the Holy Quran. Besides our socio-economic and cultural guidance and well-being, the Book provides guidance on politics as well. I have firm faith in this Divine Law, and the independence I am struggling for is in compliance with this Divine ordainment. The Quran instructs us for three things; freedom, equality and fraternity. Being a Muslim, I am also great fond of these three themes. In the Quranic education lies our real salvation and only through this Book could we achieve all levels of progress and prosperity.”

In his speech to an annual conference of Punjab Students Federation in Lahore on 19th of March 1944, he lambasted Communists and warned them to stop making Muslims fool. “The Communists think, we are fools. But they are sadly mistaken in their thinking. But they are mistaken now because the Muslim of the last 5 or 6 or 10 years has changed, and the Communist will not succeed in fooling us. Hands off! Hands off! I say Communist Hands off!!! If you try the same game, it will hit back like a boomerang. We do not want any flag excepting the League flag of crescent and star. Islam is our guide and a complete code of our life. We do not want any red or yellow flag. We do not want any isms, Socialism, Communism or National Socialism.” Concluding more, our leaders must take inspiration and adopt those principles that transformed Jinnah into Quaid-i-Azam. Such a charismatic leader he was. Second, how clear the Quaid was in his mind about the future of Pakistan, its governance and political systems as per the needs of the Indian Muslims. He won this battle mainly due to his conviction and clarity. Clarity of mind about any mission or goal is paramount. Confusion, doubts and unwanted conflictions never lead you anywhere you aspire to reach.

—The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp