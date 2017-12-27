Kochi has come out from the Pashto Language Koch which means migration. Kochis are locally called Pawanda and Kadwal. It is a Pakhtun tribe. They travel from Afghanistan to Pakistan in autumn and Pakistan to Afghanistan in the spring seasons. They have to undergo a lot of inconvenience. They are found with sheep, donkeys, camels, goats through which they live their life on. The main problem which is troubling them the most is that they are not allowed to settle in the nearby villages despite knowing that they live there just for a time being. They call it as lack of interest from the government.

Despite migrating within these two countries for centuries, they are not given the nationality from either of the country. Adam Khan, a Kochi himself, said that they have to live in torn tents whether in the hot days of summer or cold nights of winter. Finally, I would like to request the government of Pakistan to give liberty and nationality to the Kochis who are terribly suffering from harsh circumstances. Let them live peacefully.

ALI JAN MEHR

Thar, Sindh

