The District Bar Association (DBA) Larkano mourns the death of their comrade and colleague, a noted advocate of Supreme Court, Gulab Rai who died in a horrific road accident on the killer road between Sehwan and Jamshoro. So far this death-trap road has claimed innumerable lives of all age groups and genders and this number is swelling with every passing day. Umpteen times the successive rulers, including the incumbent Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, have announced the construction of a dual carriageway between Sehwan-Jamshoro, but it has proved to be an eyewash, which exists in the home constituency of Murad Ali Shah and other so-called political heavyweights.

The criminal behaviour and negligence of other related departments both National Motorway and Highway Police that should have deputed their trained personnel to control flow of heavy traffic to avoid any untoward situation and also the National Highway Authority seen charging a heavy toll tax but doing nothing to meet the emergency situation and resultantly the innocent people lose their life, deserve condemnation in the strongest possible terms and are liable to be punished for their acts of tort. Against this backdrop, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan is requested to take suo moto notice of the increasing accidents on this killer road between Sehwan and Jamshoro so as to save innocent lives of commuters and pedestrians, among others, along this road

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

