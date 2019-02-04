The Kashmir Solidarity Day

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

KASHMIRIS have perhaps undergone the longest ordeal and sufferings in the history of mankind; despite brutalities and repression by Indian forces for over seven decades, they stand tall and refuse to bend. Today, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed throughout Pakistan and AJK to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris. Rallies and protest meetings are being held to express solidarity with Kashmiris who seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to United Nations resolutions and as per their aspirations. The day will start with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle followed by mass rallies, symposia, walks for peace, conventions, meetings and speech contests in educational institutions. In Brussels, Pakistan/Kashmir diaspora conducted jointly mega protest Demonstration on 3rd February in front of Indian Consulate under U-Pak Friendship Federation Europe.

On 19th January 1990, Governor Rule was enforced in IoK under Jagmohan Malhotra known for his hatred for Muslims and Kashmiris. He unleashed reign of terror and Indian forces launched cordon and search operation. Thousands of Kashmiris took to the streets against Indian military’s repression that had fired indiscriminately killing over fifty people and injuring hundreds of them. India continues to show utter disregard to United Nations Security Council’s resolution passed on 5th January1949, bestowing the right to the people of Kashmir to join Pakistan or India through a plebiscite to be held under the aegis of the UN. According to the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan of June 3, 1947, passed by the British Parliament on July 18, 1947, the Indian British colony was to be divided into two sovereign states – the Hindu-majority areas were to form India and the Muslim-majority areas Pakistan.

Under the criterion of partition, the princely states had to accede either to Pakistan or to India, keeping in consideration the geographical situation and communal demography. Being a Muslim-majority state, with an 87% Muslim population, Kashmir had a natural tendency to accede to Pakistan. But the evil designs of its then Hindu ruler Maharaja Hari Singh and the Indian National Congress through manipulations paved the way to destroy the future of millions of people of Kashmir. India occupied the State by deploying its army there on October 27, 1947, in total disregard to the spirit of the partition plan and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations. It has to be mentioned that despite UN resolutions and commitment of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, India refuses to implement the resolutions. With India’s efforts to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, situation has become more complicated.

Indian government usually arrests Hurriyat leaders before the Indian Republic Day or Kashmir Solidarity Day. Once again, two days before the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Hurriyat leaders have been detained in Police Stations or kept under house arrest. Anyhow, the world has started understanding India’s shenanigans and voices are being raised in the international media about the plight of the Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir. Recently, the British Government has refused the Indian request for stopping planned Kashmir Day events in London, stating citizens’ right to protest cannot be curtailed. The statement added, “The UK’s long standing position is that it is for the governments of India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the situation in Kashmir, taking into the aspirations of the Kashmiri people”. Earlier, India had protested with Pakistan over Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s conversation with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

During PDP-BJP alliance Government in IoK, BJP in aid of RSS had furthered its agenda of IoK’s complete integration into India. Though legal experts of India and IoK High Court have clarified the permanent status of Article 370 of Indian Constitution, BJP’s agenda of trifurcation is still on table. In this regard, BJP is in hot pursuit of Mission 44+ in IoK Assembly elections 2020. However, short of that, BJP and RSS are busy in changing religious identity of the State. For example, special concessions were given to expand the horizon of Amarnath Yatra to project that Hindus have greater stakes in IoK than Muslims. Special efforts are being made for demographic engineering in the State. Allocation of lands for separate cities for repatriating Hindu Pundits and Allocation of INR 2 million for rehabilitation of each Pundit family in the Valley are aimed at creating Hindu constituencies in a Muslim majority region through delimitations.

Major projects of the State are being announced and implemented in Hindu dominant/BJP constituencies to give a message that only BJP’s voters are entitled to a standard living. Since the time Narendra Modi has become Prime Minister of India, forced conversion of Muslims and repression on them have traumatized the minorities. Hardly any day passes without killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces. Thousands of Kashmiris including youth and children have lost eyesight due to use of pellet guns, which has been condemned worldwide. International community must take notice of the atrocities committed against Kashmiri people, especially the women and children by Indian security forces and help Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination bestowed by the UNSC. Kashmiris today need stronger support of Pakistan so as to achieve their right of self-determination, which remains as unfinished agenda of the 1947 partition plan.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

