The infamous couple from UOL ties knot!

According to the reports, the couple who got dismissed from the University of Lahore for publicly proposing to each other has tied the knot. The boy wrote “Jazakullah Khair” in his caption after sharing a newspaper article that said the couple has got married.

Jazakallah khair 🙏🤲❤️ https://t.co/os47N7PKua — Shehryar Ahmad Rana (@ShehryarAhmed__) March 15, 2021

Earlier, the couple was ousted from a private university in Lahore after their video in which the girl got down on one knee to propose to her beau went viral on social media.

The girl named Hadiqa Javed, wearing a yellow top and white jeans and holding a bouquet of red roses, proposed her love to Shehryar, publicly on the premises of the University of Lahore last week.

The university took action and expelled them for violating the code of conduct, said a notification circulating on social media. Yesterday, Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry also came out in couple’s support.

مرضی سے شادی ہر لڑکی کا بنیادی حق ہے، اسلام عورتوں کو جو حقوق دیتا ہے مرضی کی شادی ان حقوق میں مرکزی حیثئیت رکھتی ہے یونیورسٹی انتظامیہ اپنے فیصلے پر نظرثانی کرے، لڑکیوں کو پراپرٹی سمجھنا اسلام کے خلاف ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 15, 2021

