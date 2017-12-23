The ideology of hate

Views from Srinagar

Malik Abid

AS we are bidding adieu to 2017, I thought of reminding us all the terrible and cruel instances we came across this year. Witnessing mob lynching in the name of countering “Love Jihad” is dismal. Is this the country Nehru and Gandhi had dreamt of. These are indeed the sad times this country is going through. They would not have ever imagined of seeing India getting completely transformed into a ‘Hindu’ state when they were leading the fight against the British occupation. India’s track-record on religious minorities and suppressed majorities (Dalits, OBCs, adivasis) has been far from stellar. But, recent years have become much worse for Muslims and Christians. Since Narendra Modi of BJP came to power, the situation has deteriorated rapidly. I sometimes wonder, do we seriously inhabit a country which calls itself world’s largest democracy. This term sounds a cliché now because in this part of world it has lost its meaning completely. The present regime is leading this nation towards abyss and the unfortunate fact is the complicity or silence of the Hindu middle class. Many of them seem to be in deep slumber and they have stopped thinking about this subject.

A recent horrifying incident took place where a person namely Shambu Lal Regar killed a Muslim laborer of West Bengal over the so-called ‘Love Jihad’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The ‘Love Jihad’ is a term used by these fascists for marriages or relationships entered upon between young Hindu women who marry Muslim men. For a rational person this is an ordinary situation where two persons fall in love with each other and marry. Personally, I don’t think there is anything wrong when two persons willingly marry each other from two different communities. But in present Hindu state this is considered a huge personal ‘sin’ and collective ‘threat’ and many Hindu men go around and mob lynch any such Muslim individual who tries to marry a Hindu woman. Many such incidents took place and a single word of condemnation didn’t come from Prime Minister Modi yet because he belongs to the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak sangh) the parent organization of BJP which keeps on inspiring and encouraging these killers.

Muslims in India no more feel safe here because of the prevailing situation. Those of us who don’t belong to Hindu community need to adopt their culture and language if we wish to stay here and even if we do it, there is no guarantee we will still be safe. This is what they want us to do – to live in perpetual fear, leave the country or be ready to get killed.

Frankly, for those of us from Kashmir, none of this comes as a shock. We have lived through decades of oppression where our lives have been expendable in the hands of the state. Yet, we were told that if only we stop resisting and accept Indian rule, it is in our interest because India is a secular country and the “world’s largest democracy”. Is this the ‘democratic India’ that they want us to be part of?

Our fight for survival as Muslims or as secularists or as simply human beings will not be against Hinduism as a faith but against those who in the name of religion spread hatred and violence. Such elements are threat to any society that wants to live in a peaceful environment. Such ideology is lethal and venomous. We have been witnessing this state of fear for last three years. The worst part of this mission of hate politics is that people are easily falling to its method and the resultant bigotry. The beauty of being a human is to see a difference between right and wrong. If a person is not able to figure that out then we are running away from the ideas of humanism and rationality. Such ideology can be easily defeated unless and until we realize “OUR” power – the power of coming out together and to fight against them. Will the Indian public come out to defeat this atmosphere of hatred and authoritarianism?

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

[Writer: Malik Aabid is a freelancer based in Srinagar]