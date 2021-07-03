‘The Hidden Treasure’ – Pakistan gears up to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set to take part in Dubai Expo 2020 which is beginning on October 1 this year after it was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan will participate in the world fair under the theme “The Hidden Treasure,” reported the state broadcaster on Saturday.

We are excited to officially begin counting down to #Expo2020 #Dubai and are proud to be a part of the world’s largest collaboration, where we will present the #HiddenTreasure of #Pakistan’s culture, people and places to the world.#PakistanExpo2020 #OpportunityDistrict pic.twitter.com/qvewYQGQmw — PakistanExpo2020 (@Expo2020Pak) July 1, 2021

The global mega event will now run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 as the Dubai Expo 2020 has launched the sale of its tickets.

It will offer three tiers of tickets: One-day tickets at $26, month-long tickets at $53 and six-month tickets at $135, reported Reuters.

Pakistani pavilion will focus on attracting foreign investment and promotion of tourism and trade in the country.

It will also provide an opportunity to the Pakistani business community to develop contacts with international markets and investors.

More than 100 programs have been planned during the global event along with the celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

As many as 192 countries will be participating in Dubai Expo 2020.

In 2018, Pakistan formally signed a participation contract with Expo 2020 authorities.