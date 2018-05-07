The hazards of underage driving

Underage driving is unfortunately getting worse in our country with Police looking the other way. With youth comes the thrill and adventure, extra energy and rebel attitude. It’s a fact that teen drivers aged 16-19 years are four times more likely than older drivers to crash, and it’s also a fact that is severely overlooked by parents and adults. Not only do these underage unlicensed drivers are at a risk of hurting other people, but also badly hurting their own selves or God forbid causing someone’s death. It generally starts off as running for small errands given by your mother, then elevates to a quick ride to the park and before you know it, you’re involved in a race with your friends. These children don’t fear getting caught by traffic police as well because what’s there that a few currency notes can’t solve. Parents need to stop allowing their children to ride motorcycles or cars and the authorities concerned must make sure that these kids are not left to ride freely just by bribing the traffic policemen.

VISHA AFZAL.

Karachi

Related