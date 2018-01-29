The hawkish politics

The controversy and outbursts over the Indian film “Padmaavat” are discordant and disruptive. Spewing out discriminatory remarks on others is purely against the spirit of the Constitution that gives all kinds of freedom to the people. And such campaigns are being tossed only to create the petty political base.

People should discourage the politicians with divisive aims and vested interests from contesting the elections. It cannot be denied that many people are still at the bottom level of livelihood and the root cause for their dismal state should be determined. And in that direction, the corrective steps should be taken to improve the wellbeing of the people. The provision of basic education and creating employment are all essential for them. To sum up, the politicos should take to people-centric policies by shunning hawkish politics.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

