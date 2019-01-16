The ‘Greater Israel game’: Past and present?

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

ISRAELI Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a blow when recently the country’s Supreme Court rejected his government’s request to extend the deadline for passing a controversial haredi (ultra-Orthodox) enlistment bill by four months and gave him only until January 15. Had the four-month extension been granted, Netanyahu could have gotten away without passing a new bill at all, waiting for the next Knesset recess and keeping the next election on schedule for November 5, 2019. Analytically, in their ulterior anticipation of fulfilling a design of “The Greater Israel” albeit not officially supported by the past US administrations, the Israeli political leaders have played with fire, blood and tears to terminate the Palestinians’ rights and divide their Arab-fellows. The horrific result is: today, a major part of the middle eastern region remains nothing but a sorry tale of doom and disaster. The imperial game of enlarging the Israeli throne which reflects culpability is still being played by Netanyahu and his political cronies in the Likud Party.

To say about the Greater Israel: Patrick Seale, a British journalist of considerable reputation, flatly asserted that “some nationalist Israelis (especially those in the Herut Party) dreamt of Jewish State extending ‘’from the Nile to the Euphrates”. Foreign Minister Claude Cheysson of France in 1983 called the division of Lebanon between Greater Syria and Greater Israel “our nightmare”. On the other hand, Palestinians living in Israel showed caution and apprehension about endorsing the notion of Greater Israel. Hafiz- ul-Asad’s reluctantly announced in April 1990, consisted of an Israel having, “double the size of the Zionist entity.”

But years before, the Syrian Prime Minister ‘Abd ar-Ra’uf al-Kasm had told a Turkish audience that Israelis intend to occupy everything “from the sources of the Nile [in Ethiopia and Uganda] to the sources of the Euphrates [in central Anatolia]…. Greater Israel includes Turkey, Iran, and Africa. And in 1992, President Hafiz-ul-Asad declared that Israel “wants to extend wherever there are Jews.” Which is it? The Arabs hold that it is nothing but Israel’s policies in past and present that are responsible for creating political turmoil in Middle Eastern region. They argue that in their territorial aggrandizement, Israeli Jews have grossly undermined fabric of both international law and human rights order.

The principle of land swaps has been a precondition to discussing permanent status issues. The Israel-Palestine conundrum received an international impetus to kick-start negotiations following the Madrid Conference in 1991 against the backdrop of the first intifada in the 1990s. After signing of the Oslo Accords, negotiations for the permanent status agreement were decided to commence no later than May 4, 1996, to discuss permanent status issues. The parties didn’t meet the May 1996 deadline.

So the talks were pushed under the Wye River Memorandum in October 1998, and following failure under the timeframe set it was decided that parties will mint the deal by no later than May 4, 1999, and later under the pretext of Sharm el-Shaikh Memorandum in September 1999. In order to protect its settler population with due neglect to Palestinian demands, during Taba talks in 2001, Israel offered two options: (1) 95 per cent West Bank, (2) 94 percent West Bank and 2% West Bank leased by Israel. But, Israel’s willingness and Palestinians’ demand didn’t match.

In the later round of negotiations, whether it is the Quartet (or the Roadmap For Peace) formed in 2003, Geneva Accords, Annapolis Conference in 2007 (Israel offered 5.8 percent land of pre-1967 Israel), the Arab Peace Initiative in 2002, renewal of talks under former US Senator George Mitchell’s between 2009-2011, or John Kerry’s efforts in 2013, two-state solution out rightly inherited the principle of land swap. In fact, it is Israeli culpability that it is hindering peace by not ceding proportionate land to Palestinians and by manufacturing facts on ground.

And yet in his expansion Israeli campaign, Mr. Netanyahu has been navigating between his center-left challenger, Isaac Herzog, who promised to freeze construction beyond the so-called settlement blocks near Israel’s pre-1967 lines, and rightists who say the prime minister has not built nearly enough. An analysis of planning, construction, population and spending data over the past two decades shows that Mr. Netanyahu was an aggressive builder during his first premiership in 1990s, when the West Bank settler population rose at roughly three times the total Israeli rate.

Early in his first term Mr Netanyahu signed the Hebron agreement, around the same time, though, he approved Har Homa, a new neighbourhood in southern Jerusalem that the Palestinians — along with the United States and Europe — contested fiercely for blocking access between Bethlehem and East Jerusalem, which they claim as their future capital. “Write it down,” he said in 1998. “You will see houses at Har Homa, many houses, by the year 2000.” Given the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital in December 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Trump Administration to recognize Israeli sovereignty in the occupied Golan Heights, which the international community regards as Syrian territory that has been under Israel’s control since 1967’s Six-Day War, after the US military’s pullout from Syria, according to an Israeli official.

Israeli policies and practices seriously hamper Palestinian rights by creating the Palestinian dystopia. Netanyahu intends to bargain the greater Israel project. Israel is selling a claim that it is Palestinian leadership who is unwilling to accept these offers. However, significant and proportionate land under Israeli occupation is needed should there be a two-state solution. The irony is that laws in the OPT will eventually lose their meaning if the Palestinian authorities are repeatedly prevented from translating them into tangible benefits for people on the ground. Against this backdrop, it is the legal, moral and political responsibility of the international community to act in accordance with the Palestinian demand for such a land equal in quality and value.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

Share on: WhatsApp