The great web

These days, every one of us has an account on social networking sites. While these are means to stay connected with people, most of them use these sites so frequently that today they are addicted to them. People log on to these sites every day, obsessively update their profiles and check the status updates of their friends and relatives. But social networking is not new.

It has been around since the evolution of man. Every one of us is a part of one big social network, but we also belong to smaller sub-networks. We define these sub-networks by criteria like family, friends, jobs, hobbies and so on.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related