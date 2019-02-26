THE Great Wall of China is a gigantic structure which cost an immense amount of money and labour. When it was finished, it appeared impregnable. But the enemy breached it. Not by breaking it down, or going around it. No, they did it by bribing the watchmen!

Our nation needs no chowkidar! What we need are a vigilant people who will maintain the Great Wall we’ve built, a wall called Democracy! So great and impregnable is this wall, that we also celebrate the completion of it’s building every year on Republic Day!

With this great wall that has been built and gifted to us by our founding fathers, we can make ourselves a strong and secure nation. But to keep this great wall standing, we need a twenty-four hour, round the clock maintenance by we the workers, who with tools sharp and powerful, have to repair any breach even before it becomes a crack and destroys the wall.

And where do these cracks appear? On the pillars! On the four pillars that support this great wall we have. The pillars of the Legislature, the Executive, the Judiciary and the Media! There is no need of a chowkidar, from any of these four pillars! No need for the loudmouth on TV with his, “the Republic wants to know!” Nor from the judiciary, or from the military or the police, or from the legislative!

To keep the wall standing, requires, no one pillar thinking it is a watchman or chowkidar! The chowkidars of the nation are we the people! Not any single one from the four pillars of the wall!

Do you see the Great Wall of India getting weakened? Do you see media suppressed, a judiciary ruptured, the executive weakened and the legislative upsetting the delicate balance provided by the other three pillars? Do you see cracks in the wall?

Then move right in to get the repair work done. Strengthen the pillar you see is weak. Support the Media by reacting strongly and positively to a bold journalist’s report, bolster the Executive, when you see an honest and brave officer, and applaud fair and unbiased judgements by the Judiciary! Alongside which you give your vote and vocal support to the Legislative who strengthen the wall, not weaken it.

Our country needs no one chowkidar from any of the Pillars. it needs a billion and more of us, maintaining a constant watch on the Four Pillars, to keep the Great Wall of India standing, tall and firm..!

