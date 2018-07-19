The government is committed to conduct election in a free and fair manner : Naeem Khalid Lodhi

ISLAMABAD :Caretaker Federal Minister for Defence Naeem Khalid Lodhi has said that the government is committed to conduct election in a free and fair manner. Talking in a Radio Programme he said the ‘Interim government is fully cooperating with the Election Commission in its efforts to hold peaceful and fair elections and its code of conduct is being implemented in letter and spirit. Minister said it was now the responsibility of the political parties to take full benefit of the measures taken by the government and mobilize the masses in their favour so that the process of democracy could be strengthened in the country

