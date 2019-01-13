The fate of Kalabagh Dam

Khwaja Abdul Basit Sohail

KALABAGH Dam is the natural dam of Pakistan and naturally, it is shaped like a dam, it is covered with mountains from both sides and according to one of well-known politician of Pakistan. “This project has been shelved forever.” Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. It has become a dead project due to many political purposes. It has now become such a big political issue that nobody can dare to challenge it in three smaller provinces. And just like it is said in my Engineering Economics book, as soon as Government mulled on the decision of building the Kalabagh dam, the opposition against it grew stronger and stronger in Sindh and KP.

The idea of Kalabagh Dam was conceived in 1953 and until 1973 it was going to be a water storage place for irrigation purposes only. The design was further changed to make a multi-purpose mega-dam. When completed it would be 260 feet high, submerge 35000 acres of land, generate 3600 MW of hydel power, store 6.7 MAF water for flood control and supply 12.8 MAF water to Mianwali, Khushab, D I Khan and Jhelum districts for irrigation. In the summer of 1979, Urdu Digest had a special issue on Kalabagh Dam. The issue showed an artist’s imagination on the title page and it was touted as a multi-purpose dam with multiple spillways for flood control, agriculture and Power Generation. 29 years have passed since that introductory report of the Kalabagh appeared in Urdu digest. What has happened since then? I believe nothing as far as actual dam construction goes. Wali Khan (ANP) leader said that if Kalabagh Dam is built then nothing will be left of NWFP (KP) cities of Nowshera to Mardan. The water level of the Kalabagh Dam will be higher than these two cities and will cause a severe water-logging problem in these two cities. So much so that they may turn into lakes. The claim of Wali Khan is, however, refuted by the dam planners who points out that the dam’s altitude at 915 feet is lower than that of Nowshera at 938 feet and Mardan at 958 feet.

The Sindhi politicians are also against the dam because they think there won’t be much water left in the system for Sindh’s needs. Already the water flow downstream of Kotri barrage is practically zero. The sea water has come inland into River Indus delta and almost 2 million acres of arable land has been lost to Sea water causing mass exodus of people to cities. I’ve also seen photos of Lansdowne Bridge Sukkur from 1950s to present. In 1950s there used to be water under the bridge stretching from bank to bank. That water under the bridge has since flown away. Now all one can see is a big sandy desert under the bridge and then a narrow river slowly inching towards the delta (except for monsoon floods).

Over the years I’ve also travelled extensively in Sindh and wherever I’ve gone, I’ve seen slogans of ‘Kalabagh Dam naa-Manzoor’ (Kalabagh Dam not acceptable)written as wall chalking all the way from Kashmore to Karachi. This dam has its own importance because of its place and structure. This dam should be built within next 4 to 5 years with Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dam to over-cut the shortfall of water by 2025, otherwise we are the last generation in Pakistan who are drinking clean water.

—The writer is freelance columnist.

Share on: WhatsApp