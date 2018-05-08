The face of a brother..!

AS I hear about many wanting to make this country into a Hindutva nation, I realise that one of the saddest emotions we carry are the prejudices we have for each other’s race, colour or religion.

“He is a Punjabi,” somebody shouts with disdain. “A Muslim,” another shouts with anger. “A Marwari or a Sindhi,” and the refrain goes on.

I doubt we have any choice over the colour of the skin or the caste or religion we are born into or the country we are born in, and this choice was also not given to the people we ridicule or the people we treat with contempt.

There is a lovely little verse which I read and would like to share with you, by Elizabeth Hart. It speaks of a religious woman she met: She spoke of heaven and an angelic hostShe spoke of God and the Holy GhostShe spoke of the Lords teachingsOf man’s brotherhood, Yet when she had to sit beside a Negro once –She stood!

Sad! Just like many of us, isn’t it? I was shocked the other day when a good friend of mine right outside a church, pointing to a man said, “don’t trust him, he’s a Manglorean”. Did he ever realise that the same God he believed in, created not only him but all the others on the earth?

Yet our prejudices becomes stronger and stronger. There is a legand in the Talmud of a traveller coming at twilight to a camping place. As he looked off into the distance he saw a strange object. Through the gathering dusk it seemed to take the shape of a terrible monster, and he resolved to go closer to see, if possible what it was. Drawing nearer, he saw it was a man.

Much of his fear than vanished. Thereupon he ventured closer and found that not only was the object a man like himself but… that it was his own brother!

… yes my dear readers what a monster prejudice is. The great Voltaire called “Prejudice as the reasoning of the stupid”.In our country, where we of many diverse faiths and different colours, let us look beyond this so called monster, and find a brother instead. Let us stop telling people to subscribe to this ideology or that. We need to accept others as they are:

If you do not like me because I am ignorant, I can be sent to school and educated. If you do not like me because I am dirty, I can be taught to wash and be clean. If you do not like me because of my un-social habits, I can be taught how to live in society. But if you do not like me for my religion or colour of my skin, I can only refer you to the God who made me..!

