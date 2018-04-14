The energy crisis in Karachi

A country can never make progress and development if it doesn’t

have ample resources of energy. It is disappointing that Pakistan that has enormous natural resources, which many countries lack, is facing an acute energy crisis. Persistent load-shedding of electricity has taken a toll on the people’s life. Karachi is the centre of all business activities, but the period of load-shedding in the city varies from 12 to 14 hours a day. As a result, the industrial sector has suffered huge financial losses. People have moved their industries and businesses to other Asian countries. There are a number of factors responsible for this crisis. The country doesn’t have enough stored water to generate electricity. On the other hand, electricity theft, lack of proper power generation planning and corruption has also contributed to the crisis. If the country uses its resources in an efficient manner, it will be able to deal with shortage of electricity.

NEELAM WASEEM

Karachi

