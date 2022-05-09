The elusive dream of national integration | By Naghmana A Hashmi

The elusive dream of national integration

“National integration implies the avoidance of divisive movements that will balance the presence of attitudes in the nation and society that distinguish national and public interest from parochial interest”.

—Myron Weiner NATIONAL integration is not made by bricks and mortar, mould and hammer, but it quietly grows in people’s hearts and minds through concerted efforts by society.

It is a feeling of oneness that raises a nation above all narrow and divisive tendencies and makes for genuine patriotism and progress.

It is a socio-psychological and educational process that inculcates this feeling of unity and harmony and develops a sense of common citizenship and loyalty to the nation.

The region that constitutes Pakistan today has for centuries been a melting pot of civilizations and center of interaction of different religions, cultures, languages, political systems and thought processes.

Each enriching the other and eventually evolving into what we today relate to as Pakistani culture and identity.

The importance of national integration cannot be overemphasized in Pakistan which has a varied society and culture and a large population.

Being different, we still feel that we somehow are all one nation sharing same flag and same national anthem.

Ironically despite this underlying feeling of a nation, the conviction of being a single nation has never really taken roots in our society.

Although created on the basis of two-nation theory, we, in Pakistan have throughout struggled to curb ideological, parochial, linguistic and sectarian differences resulting in unending grievances against the state.

Stabilization and continuation of democracy, maintenance of sustainable economic growth, dispensation of justice and provision of equal rights to all depend on prevalence of a strong sense of national integration.

Pakistan faced copious problems of language and ethnicity right from inception. Ethnic nationalism came in direct conflict with religion and language in many parts of Pakistan.

The clash of religion and ethnicity created political instability and adversely affected the process of national integration particularly in East Pakistan with disastrous consequences.

If we were cognizant of the extent of the sensitivities of our Bengali brethren, paid heed to their genuine demands and tried to inculcate that feeling of national integration and commonality of national interest, maybe we would not have had to face the tragedy of fall of Dhaka.

Unfortunately we are slow at learning from history and have short memories.

Claims of enhancing and strengthening national integration have been made by successive governments since 1971, but actual progress on ground is nothing much to write about.

Today again we are failing to recognize the real issues impeding national integration and brewing discontent, deprivation, neglect, exploitation, alienation and even otherisation in Balochistan, KP, Southern Punjab, Urban Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It is the duty of every person as a citizen to oppose the forces and ideas that weaken national unity and integrity.

“We are now all Pakistanis — not Balochis, Pathans, Sindhis, Bengalis, Punjabis and so on — and as Pakistanis we must feel, behave and act, and we should be proud to be known as Pakistanis and nothing else’.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah said in a reply to Civic Address presented by Quetta Municipality on 15 June 1948

Taking its cue from the Quaid, government needs to urgently focus on steering the process of national integration on priority as lack of internal cohesion, peace and stability is the biggest threat to national security.

History is full of stories of the fall of great civilizations as a result of implosion due to fissures and corrosion in the architecture of national integration.

National integration solidifies the foundation of nationhood, which is crucial for national security against internal and external challenges.

In order to survive and develop, government must ensuring social justice, tolerance, rule of law, good governance and democratic pluralism.

• A well-considered plan of action is essential which takes viewpoints of all stake holders.

This would ensure essential cultural, and political needs of divergent identities and minimize regional and provincial disequilibrium.

This will also grant a sense of ownership to federating units supportive of process of national integration.

• True empowerment of Local Body system is essential to narrow down the spread of mistrust, keep people satisfied, reduce sense of deprivation and curb separatist tendencies.

In China local bodies are the lynch pin in their development strategy and phenomenal rise of China is result.

• Power must be delegated from provinces to local bodies for uninterrupted growth of the political process, ensuring integration and participation of the local people directly into the mainstream political process.

• Priority must be given to projects that generate economic mergers, inter-provincial Interdependency and national integration.

•Inter-provincial internship and student exchange programmes be initiated immediately.

Attractive incentives be offered to qualified young professionals so that they work in provinces other than their home province.

• Inter-provincial sports, debates, drama, literary and art societies be set up and encouraged.

State owned organizations and Business community could be encouraged to sponsor inter-provincial students’ activities.

• Implement former FATA merger plan in letter and spirit in order to address issues of judicious development in the region.

• Internal tourism be prioritized and people encouraged to visit different parts of the country to appreciate the differences and celebrate the commonalities.

This would help the people the true essence of the concept of “Unity in Diversity”.

• Syllabus of history and social studies be strengthened. Starting history books from Muhammad Bin Qasim has deprived younger generation of rich and diverse cultural heritage that is a part of the ethos of the people of Pakistan.

• Emulating system in Indonesia, the largest Muslim country, government should standardize Jumakhutba by Mauvis.

Islamic Ideology Council could ensure that sermons in mosques areon issues of religious and social importance with authentic interpretation and not leaning towards extremism and fundamentalism.

• Successive governments have taken half-hearted efforts to address the issues plaguing Balochistan, largest and most resource rich province and yet least developed and most backward area of Pakistan.

Balochistan is aching, people are suffering.They need healing. They need compassion and an honest effort to resolve their genuine and urgent requirements.

They are falling victim to malicious designs of our enemies because we are failing to respond to their cries for help.

A serious political dialogue and effort is urgently required to bring peace and prosperity to Balochistan. Let us not go down the disastrous path of further alienating them.

• Major political parties need to rise to the occasion and stop playing parochial politics.

These parties must stop indulging in petty personal squabbles and animosities and pay attention to major problems facing our nation lest these become existential issues for us.

• Last but not the least, media ways have a huge responsibility for shaping public opinion and educating people.

In era of media explosion it can be a real agent for peace and war.

What Pakistan needs today is serious, unbiased and patriotic media promoting national integration and not further fanning the fires of division and hatred.

—The writer is former Ambassador, based in Islamabad.