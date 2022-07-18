The ECP’s inaction against top bureaucrats campaigning against PPP raises questions  going into phase 2 of the Sindh LG elections on 24th July 2022

A Federal secretary of the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions Pervaiz Ahmed Junejo (BS-22) and his brother an AIG of Sindh police Farhat Ali Junejo (BS-21) took an active part in supporting anti-PPP candidates in the Sindh Local Bodies election in Larkana.

It’s not a common site to see serving officers actively participate in electioneering by campaigning, appearing in public and conducting speeches in support of anti-PPP candidates with their police squads/gunmen instilling fear and terror among the local electorate.

These actions taken by serving bureaucrats is unheard of as it questions the bureaucratic oath of neutrality that every serving officer in the Pakistan Civil Service needs to abide by. Furthermore it violates the election laws, rules and the Constitution of Pakistan (1973).

It was shocking to learn through our sources that the Election Commision of Pakistan (ECP) failed to take any action against these officers even after applications were submitted with the local Regional Election Commissioner (REC)/District Returning Officer (DRO) in Larkana on the 23rd (Ref no: 13376) and 25th (Ref no: 13379) of June 2022.

The second phase of the Sindh LG election is scheduled to take place on July 24th. It is yet to be seen if the ECP will head into the second phase without taking any action against such government officers or will it set a strong example by issuing notices and reprimanding them for grossly violating the Constitution of Pakistan (1973).