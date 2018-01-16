‘The Economist’ assessment

According to latest assessment of a leading London-based weekly The Economist, the ruling PML (N) is poised to get another five year in office as a result of the next general election in the country. The report said that PML-N would win the election as it was buoyed by infrastructure investment and fairly smooth economic trajectory.

The Economist has made the prediction based on five-year performance and popularity of the party but strange things happen in Pakistani politics and no one can say for sure what is in store for the party or the country. What the weekly has said was also a dominant view within Pakistan as well and it was because of this possibility intrigues were hatched against incumbent government to scuttle its prospects for an electoral win. However, despite various odds and challenges, the performance of PML (N) government is so visible that even political opponents are unable to make any dent in its popularity and they are now relying solely on various tricks to block its way in the coming election. The joining of hands by heterogeneous political forces that are bent upon launching a so-called movement against an elected government is manifestation of this reality. Those behind the movement have made it clear that their objective is to overthrow the PML (N) governments in Punjab and at the Centre. The focus on undemocratic tactics rather than fighting the contest in the electoral battlefield is a clear proof of nervousness of anti-government forces. If free and fair election is held, there are clear indications that the party would achieve victory. In this backdrop, PML (N) leadership ought to tread the path carefully but unfortunately it has chosen to adopt policy of confrontation, which is not going to benefit the party. Already, it has lost its government in Balochistan and as a consequence its chances of gaining numerical majority in the upper house of Parliament have dampened. There are also indications of some rifts within the party itself as is evident from frequent statements and counter statements by former Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan and others. It is time for the leadership to concentrate on party organisation, discipline and unity which is so crucial before elections.

