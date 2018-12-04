The East & the West

George HW Bush is no more now. All the Americans are now fondly talking about this former President of the US. All such talks point to the unstinted/undisputed fact that his contribution to the global community has been rich and inspiring, economically and politically. In general the American history has been wide and broad, spanning wide-ranging years from time immemorial. Here the interesting and inspiring fact is that the people in America have started giving their condolences over the death of Bush. It is very clear that they are sincerely talking a lot and sharing a lot of love and affection. Way to go!

American politics is always an inspiration to the global community and America’s contribution to the international growth deserves to be commended. Now let us talk about the equation between the East and the West. The western media houses are always hooking to the countries like the US, Russia and China, for instance. Maybe their mindset [or mentality] is Hollywood-style, always showing interest in bigger things. Rarely do they pay attention to the eastern region like Asia. This is the sad and unfortunate fact that I have observed through television channels like CNN on many.

As a result of this, the West has miserably failed to observe the various facets like beautiful culture, humble people, great knowledge, inspiring education and natural resources that are abundant in the Asian countries like Pakistan, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. This fault should be fixed soon in the best interests of all in the world. Rather than considering it to be the East versus the West, “The East AND The West” is the need of the hour. Such coexistence is badly required now.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Share on: WhatsApp