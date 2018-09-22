The dynamics of terrorism

Muhammad Asif

INJUSTICE, inequality, bias and denial of the right for self-rule are some of the major causes of conflicts at national and international levels. Terrorism can never be eliminated unless fanatics, irrespective of their ethnic or religious affinities, are treated even-handedly. Terrorist organisations like Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) emerged as a result of totally unjust invasions, and subsequent incursion into Iraq by the US and its allies. Tony Blair, a former UK Prime Minister has apologized for siding with the US to bed in a puppet regime in Iraq. The massacre of thousands of hapless men, women and children that ensued the US occupation of Iraq, sowed the seeds of unending sectarian strife in the Muslim countries that served to strengthen terrorist organisations in Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Middle East. The US and the West continue to target Muslims countries, while intentionally ignoring the atrocities being committed by India and Israel in Kashmir and Palestine.

In India, dogmatic Hindu nationalists like, Narendra Modi, who was involved in the desecration of Babri Mosque, and killing of thousands of Muslims in 2002 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, are voted into power. A Hindu member of the Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian Parliament) admitted on the floor that in India lives of cows are securer than that of Indian Muslims. Still Pakistan, where religious parties have never bagged more than 10% votes in any elections, is blamed for promoting religious fanaticism by the US and its allies. Despite undeniable proofs of Indian intelligence agency RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities in Baluchistan, FATA, etc., Pakistan is asked to “do more”. Even uneducated Pakistanis understand that this “madness has a method”. Similarly, the cruelties committed by Zionist Israel, against the Palestinian, struggling for their freedom, have always been endorsed by the US and its allies. Support and sympathy for the people who have been compelled to adopt violent means for their survival and to achieve their legitimate rights will continue to grow unless America and its allies reshape their mindset and approach.

They must learn from their failed policies after 9/11, and misadventures in Iraq and Afghanistan. The entire world is far more insecure for the followers of every faith than it was ever before. Pakistan and Afghanistan have paid the dearest price for supporting the US-led war on terror. Nearly sixty thousand Pakistanis, including four thousand armed forces personnel, have lost their lives. The US and its allies are also compelled to pay heavier cost to protect their people and interests at home and abroad. Despite spending billions of dollars to win the hearts of Muslim masses, Americans have failed to achieve their objectives due to their flawed policies. After American sponsored failed coup d’état attempt in Turkey, Americans are the most disliked people by the Turks. All Pakistanis know that to achieve their strategic objectives, Americans are trying to destabilize their country in connivance with India. If a nuclear capable nation of over 200 million is destabilized, rest of the world cannot remain unaffected. In fact, a destabilized Pakistan, will serve the cause of terrorists, better. The support for terrorism can be choked by finding the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine disputes based on justice and the UN Charter.

The unfortunate people of Syria should also be helped to have a representative government in place of despotic rulers, who are surviving due to the backing of some outside powers. The poor masses of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been bleeding, for no faults of theirs, for the last four decades. Weary of war, the Afghans deserve respite from unending bloodshed lest they become totally devoid of human elements. War in Afghanistan can be brought to an end by entrusting the responsibility of electing their rulers to the Afghans, in place of the puppet regime that cannot survive even for a single day without the US support.

Even the citizens of the developed countries, and Muslims, who are averse to religious fanaticism and discrimination of human beings on religious basis, do not support the policies of the US and its Western allies, based on hypocrisy, materialism and Machiavellian principles (end justifies the means). As long as materialism continues to rule the world, a social order based on justice, equality and fairness will remain an elusive dream. Promotion of universally accepted values may bring about peace in the world for longer intervals, and help undo the damage caused by the unchecked spread of materialistic norms and life style. Diffusion of religious harmony, love and empathy for the human beings, irrespective of their colour, cast and creed, instead of hatred and prejudice, may bring the followers of different religions closer to one another.

From the last quarter of the 20th century, the world literature (fiction) and showbiz (film-world), the most powerful media, having the universally understood language, have been selling violence, hatred and falsification to make money by producing movies and novels based on horror, crime, sex, science fiction, etc. Performing art and literature, along with sports, had been powerful sources of healthy recreation, and of aesthetic, moral and social growth of human beings since the time immemorial. The transformation of arts and sports into money-making industries, changed the role these exclusive human possessions from the pedestals of great civilizations to the platforms for spreading discord, dispute as well as delinquencies and debauchery. The multiplication of electronic and social media in the developed as well as developing countries, among all segments of societies like the underprivileged classes and juveniles, has accelerated the proliferation of violence and white-collar crimes like corruption and money laundering that are abetting the terrorist organizations, as well.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

