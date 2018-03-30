DON’T mistake those sounds for war! They beat, a slow, steady beat to get into your head, and in there reverberate, resonate, resound and ring crazily, creating what the drummer wants to convey. “We’re going to war! We’re going to war!” beat the drums, first far away as diplomats are pulled out of country, then closer, as stray gunshots are fired across borders and retaliatory ones fired back. The drum beats get closer, louder, and frenzied sounds dance through our minds, first with concern, then anger, finally fists of hate!

All this through the drums of war, clever white bearded drummer beats to them! I walk to him and ask, “Drummer sir, why beat them drums?” “Because it’s a beat, people will rise to!” smirks White Beard, “When all else fails, the drumbeats of war incense, inflame and infuriate!” “What failed oh drummer?” I ask even as drumbeats crash violently in my ear.

“I tried the kettle drum of communalism!” says the drummer, disappointment writ in his eyes, “And though those beats helped me win at election time, they became sounds, people stopped listening to as days went by!” “And then ‘twas these drums you started on?” I asked.

“No!” says White Beard, as his eyes with anger fill, “I then played the bongos! It’s sounds are fast paced and again people heard it’s steady rhythmic beat of terror, and with that beat, they pictured a terrorist in their neighbor, beheld terrorism in other forms of worship, felt terrified with those who looked different and those bongo beats created the violence I desired, as people clung to me!”

“You were their leader through the terror beat of those drums?” I whisper. “Till the incessant beat made them immune, and though I cried out, my fingers hurt playing for them, they turned away to hear the strains of peace from violin sound!” “Ah the ancient fiddle!” I exclaim, “melodies which, calm the brutal, savage streaks in us!”

“And, like pied piper, those men of peace drew my followers away in the last bye- elections, till with frenzy, and anger I turned and saw seductively looking at me, these Drums of War that have only one line written on them, “Use me and get your people back!” I watch sadly as white beard plays the drums of war. Soon I will hear people screaming at the borders, sabres rattling and loud generals flexing muscled tongues.

“You fools!” I cry, “Do you know what a nuclear war can do?” but my voice doesn’t carry above the maniacal, maddening mayhem of the drums of war, beaten to a frenzy by a drummer who has tried all else and now resorts to these drums of war! Close thine ears oh ye people, and listen instead to the soft strains of calm that play ever so gently; soft, smooth and soothing from yon fiddlers of peace..!

