The day we become rich!

WAS it a glitch in the system or a glimpse into the future. Or maybe it was a Windows in the past. There was a time when dollar was 74 Rupees. As pundits predict the economy will not last another two months, I have only one thing to say. We have been there before. Are we really on the brink of bankruptcy? Nations that want to become something at one time or another experience upheavals. I am no history major but China does not need to let me be one to look at the evidence. A nation that sank and then rose again to the extent that we cannot survive without, quite literally. The glitch though gives us an opportunity to explore and celebrate the good that is with us. Today is not a national holiday but sometimes it is very important to be grateful for what we do have.

When it comes to resources. Pakistan is blessed with immense wealth from rivers to minerals. The fact that we are able to operate a gas supply line because we have the highlands as well as fertile lands. Our geo-strategic position has opened more doors for us then closed them. We have everything and have always had everything. The important thing to consider is where have we lacked? What has held us back? The answer is very simple. It is our attitude. As per Google definition, Attitude is a “learned” predisposition towards objects. In other words it is one’s impression of certain things. What is the learned predisposition of a Pakistani about his or her country? How we are surviving. A vast majority does not believe in anything positive about the country. The biggest supporters of this theory would be our prime time television, look what the people love to watch.

Nothing but gore and senseless violence. New channels love to paint an apocalyptic picture of everything, price of petrol rises, it is the end of the world, we paint it in a bigger context and perhaps talk about conservation, green energy, alternative fuel resources maybe things can take an easier turn. Entertainment channels are worse, it is a race for who cries the loudest. There are positive stories everywhere, we can perhaps make something out of it but the TRPs (Television Rating Point) dictate otherwise. It is high time that serious effort is aimed towards uplifting Pakistan’s image, not only abroad but we need to market our country to our own people. Attitude is one of the most difficult things to change. Googling the possibilities yields the most interesting of results; information, direct experience, situation, fear. These are some of the major factors responsible for attitudinal change.

How does one convince people that change is good? Information, as much as you can provide. We live in the age of information but unfortunately for us there is hardly anything positive.there needs to be a reality check in all that is propagated on media but it should not be all doom and gloom and effort should be made to highlight the positive or resolution. Experience is another grey area, with quarter of the population below the poverty line that may not be as easy as it sounds but one must look at what one has.

The privileged must step up in order to make life easier for those who do not have anything. Pakistan is charitable nation, we contribute nearly one percent of our GDP in charity which pushes us into a group of wealthy nations. As far as changing situation to change attitude is concerned we must find positives, the natural endowments we have must be brought forward in order to fully appreciate our potential that is the one thing that will instantly change the situation that we find ourselves in. Fear is the most important of all catalysts, what APS attack did to the nation or the current Diamer Bhasha Dam campaign has done to many stands out as a precedent of what Pakistanis are capable of and how they change in the face of fear. We keep on hearing predictions of our economy, the whole country in ruins in “x” number of years or even months, but deadlines come and go as we find another day to survive. As a nation it is high time that we pick ourselves up and look at what we have and the potential to be strong. As long as we hold on to anger and sense of hopelessness nothing will help us.

