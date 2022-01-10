‘The Crown’: Congratulations in order as Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix show

LAHORE – Pakistani celebrities are ecstatic as the entertainment industry’s leading star, Humayun Saeed will play a key role upcoming season of Netflix’s hit series, The Crown.

Saeed will be the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan, a surgeon whom the late Princess Diana had a relationship with, said reports on Sunday

While the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor is yet to make an official announcement, his fellow industry stars are congratulating him for his first-ever role in the Netflix show.

Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah 🥳✨💫 🧿🤲🏼♥️ What a show! What a star 🙂 @iamhumayunsaeed @TheCrownNetflix — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 9, 2022

Pakistani cinema's biggest BO grossers JPNA 2( 52 crore),PNJ ( 35 crore),JPNA( 33 crore )

Pakistani satellite TV's highest EVER rated play"Meray Paas tum Ho"

First Pakistani( resident ) actor to star in a netflix Original.

ہور کوئی ہمایوں سعید لائق خدمت 🙂#HumayunSaeedTheCrown pic.twitter.com/zdkE3kiwb1 — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) January 9, 2022

Was super happy and proud when i had heard the news! Glad its out in the open 🌟 Many congrats and looking forward to seeing it! @iamhumayunsaeed #HumayunSaeedTheCrown — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) January 10, 2022

So excited about this! He is the most humble superstar there ever was. Well deserved and well earned! Godspeed ! #humayunsaeedthecrown — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) January 10, 2022

So happy to hear the good news @iamhumayunsaeed. Truly deserve it. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 9, 2022