‘The Crown’: Congratulations in order as Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix show

LAHORE – Pakistani celebrities are ecstatic as the entertainment industry’s leading star, Humayun Saeed will play a key role upcoming season of Netflix’s hit series, The Crown.
Saeed will be the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan, a surgeon whom the late Princess Diana had a relationship with, said reports on Sunday
While the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor is yet to make an official announcement, his fellow industry stars are congratulating him for his first-ever role in the Netflix show.
Finaaaallly it's out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah 🥳✨💫 🧿🤲🏼♥️ What a show! What a star 🙂
Pakistani cinema's biggest BO grossers JPNA 2( 52 crore),PNJ ( 35 crore),JPNA( 33 crore )
Pakistani satellite TV's highest EVER rated play"Meray Paas tum Ho"
First Pakistani( resident ) actor to star in a netflix Original.
ہور کوئی ہمایوں سعید لائق خدمت 🙂#HumayunSaeedTheCrown pic.twitter.com/zdkE3kiwb1
Was super happy and proud when i had heard the news! Glad its out in the open 🌟
Many congrats and looking forward to seeing it! @iamhumayunsaeed #HumayunSaeedTheCrown
So excited about this! He is the most humble superstar there ever was. Well deserved and well earned! Godspeed !
So happy to hear the good news @iamhumayunsaeed. Truly deserve it.
This is HUGE!
Congratulations, @iamhumayunsaeed! https://t.co/R9jZ0tPfoG
Very proud of you my friend @iamhumayunsaeed! Am sure you will bring nuance to the character with your acting. Looking forward to it!
