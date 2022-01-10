‘The Crown’: Congratulations in order as Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix show

By
Web desk
-
27

LAHORE – Pakistani celebrities are ecstatic as the entertainment industry’s leading star, Humayun Saeed will play a key role upcoming season of Netflix’s hit series, The Crown.

Saeed will be the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan, a surgeon whom the late Princess Diana had a relationship with, said reports on Sunday

While the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor is yet to make an official announcement, his fellow industry stars are congratulating him for his first-ever role in the Netflix show.

