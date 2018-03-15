The climate curse

Climate Change is a global challenge. The entire world is now witnessing its harsh effects, including the significant melting of Glaciers and it is time that we pay attention to this issue. Steps should be taken to limit warming to below to degree Celsius. Recently, Punjab and KP dealt with smog that caused great inconvenience to residence. The low visibility not only made it difficult to travel on roads but also resulted in fatal accidents.

Our agriculture sector has also been affected due to less rainfall and the lack of forestation. A developing country like Pakistan cannot afford water shortage since such crises will have a direct impact on our economic needs. In order to address this issue, we must tap all available renewable energy sources. Only the Govt’s sincere efforts can make environment eco-friendly pollution-free.

SAIMA BATOOL

Mandi Bahauddin

