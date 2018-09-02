The cleansing formula

Saad ur Rehman Khan

A rush of emotions seems to be pouring through every Pakistani who has heard ‘the first speech’. Some excited to share the positivity. Some still sceptical on whether the vision even bears any fruit. But opinions are what we are entitled to and that’s life. The best way to analyse the content is to break it down piece by piece. Imran Khan’s vision as Prime Minister remains reasonably clear. He genuinely wants to create a Naya Pakistan. This could have all backfired, given how he lashed out at the National Assembly upon being elected. But it didn’t. The people like the calm and composed Khan; not the opposition Khan. They enjoy listening to him and his vision. They see him as Pakistan’s saviour. They see him as the blessing in disguise. They see him as the leader Pakistan barely had. They see him as a political game-changer. They see him for what he is – a man of his words. So did Khan prove himself as a calm collected version of himself that people enjoy listening to? It seems so.

While the speech was elaborate and well thought-out, it obviously missed some important elements relevant to the development of Pakistan. However, many significant issues were raised which merit a mention; not to forget him drawing attention to issues of global warming and animal protection. An all-rounder, indeed. You have to give it to him for one thing. He has stuck to his stance on corruption from day one. His vision remains crystal clear on the way forward vis-à-vis eliminating corruption from the system. He was bold enough to handpick the institutions involved. He seems to have a solid plan to tackle these institutions, and has warned Pakistan that trouble will follow once the ‘cleansing process’ starts. He was also clear in ensuring that he will not give up without a fight and, in doing so, will need Pakistan’s support. Yes, not his team only, but the help of Pakistan.

The latter call for help is very significant for many reasons. This is the first time (in many years) that a newly elected leader has directly reached out to the public to seek help. This not only gave Pakistanis a sense of confidence but also instilled a sense of motivation to do their part in building a new Pakistan. Khan triggered a personal connection with the people. This is new. This is interesting. This is exciting. Should Khan manage to ensure this mind-set for the next five years, he will be Pakistan’s very own Superman. Perhaps, this is what Pakistan needs now more than ever. In sync with the above was the bold move of sharing details with the public of the staff and maintenance costs of the PM House. This was very genuine and went a long way in displaying his vision for becoming PM. He did not have to. But he did anyway. Why? Again, this boils down to the simple formula Khan has developed in his mind: the cleansing formula. And who does the cleansing formula start with? Himself. Foregoing many of his entitlements publicly is a massive statement to make and one which is likely to melt the hearts of thousands. For Khan, this only brings him closer to the people and that is exactly what Pakistan needs, a leader who takes his people along with him….every step of the way.

While speaking on economic development, Khan reiterated what he had committed to do in his introductory speech after the general election. However, this time, he was more specific. His mention towards particular institutions not collecting taxes from the masses and taking them to task was daring, albeit, encouraging. He has a plan and he seems to be determined to see this plan through. The idea is to bolster development; but in doing so, ensuring that money is generated, secured and utilised from Pakistanis for Pakistan. There is no rocket science, just simple math. Everyone needs to pay taxes. Not only the poor, but the elite alike. In addition, Khan places a great amount of importance towards the role of Overseas Pakistanis. Their investment, remittances and role in the development of Pakistan is core for PTI’s economic development plan, it seems. Interestingly, he also committed to reaching out to the Pakistan embassies abroad so that overseas Pakistanis could be reached out more directly in terms of facilitation, help and assistance. This was not a major aspect of his speech but it did display his level of understanding and commitment towards development goals for Pakistan. Clearly, economic development is a core component in PTI’s manifesto.

Lastly, and ultimately linked to Khan’s cleaning formula, are the masses themselves, the lower class of society. Khan’s continued concern for them is both heart-warming and sincere. The proposed plan laid out to benefit the quality of lives of the lower class is to ensure that money is spent wisely. The formula remains the same. We must strive to work on allocating money towards the lower classes by foregoing VIP treatment and lavish lifestyles (as was done in the past). This will automatically generate a cash flow which can be streamlined towards the lower classes of society. As a result, healthcare, education, services and other necessities can be made available to them. Linking this with Islamic principles and practices also served a particular purpose. That we, as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, must stay true to our fundamentals. How have we managed to get to this knowing where we come from. Interesting analogy if you read into it. Khan’s cleansing process has already begun in his mind. He is well aware of the challenges that entail and is ready for the fight. As his biggest ally, he has reached out to the nation to help him lay down the foundation of Naya Pakistan. This is all beginning to look like a fairy-tale come true for Pakistan. Will we wake up or is this for real?

–The writer is a lawyer based in Vienna.

