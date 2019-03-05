The cheapest blood

Abdul Rasool Syed

It is literally quite painful to witness our Muslim brothers bathed in the blood within and without the Muslim world. It reflects that the blood of the Muslims has gone so cheap that it is being spilled all around the globe with impunity and without any remorse. Actually, the anti-Muslim Islamophobes impressed by the writings of Samuel Huntington’s clash of civilizations (1993) are subjecting the Muslims to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Let’s elaborate some of the cases of bloodletting and genocide of Muslims around the world.

In Myanmar, where the Party of Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Ki rules, the Muslims are the victim of worst type of state-sponsored terrorism. Since 2016, the Muslim majority Rohingya in Rakhine state has been the target of Myanmar armed forces which have been accused of ethnic cleansing and genocide by the United Nations, ICJ officials, human rights groups, journalists and the governments including the US. Add to that the UN described the military offensive which provoked the exodus as a “text book example of ethnic cleansing”. Moreover, the Government of Myanmar, a predominately Buddhist country, denied the Rohingya citizenship and even excluded them from the 2014 census, refusing to recognize them as people. It sees them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. And what is more melancholic is the claim made by Amnesty International that says that military also raped and abused Rohingya women and the girls.

Now come to India: Muslims of India are in deep troubles. Their status in their country is of third class citizens. They are denied their fundamental rights and are confronted with varied kinds of political, social, economic and religious discrimination. The forced conversion of Muslims into Hindus is covertly patronized by the State. This trend has got unprecedented momentum ever since Modi was sworn in as premier of the country. Modi is an ardent advocate of Hindutva, an ideology that is based on the notion that Hindustan is meant only for Hindus and those other than Hindus living in India should either embrace Hinduism or leave the country. What‘s more shameful is that Muslims in India are regarded worse than the cattle. “Cow vigilantes” is a repugnant euphemism that has entered the lexicon of Indian media lately. It has become temporary shorthand for murderous right-wing mobs that kill Muslims simply for being Muslims.

Now look at Palestine: Muslims have been victim of systematic ethnic cleansing in their own homeland. Benjamin Netanyahu’s son has recently remarked that he would prefer if all the Muslims leave the land of Israel. Due to his virulent propaganda against Palestinian Muslims, this despicable thug has temporarily been banned by the Facebook and his call for genocide of Muslims has been deleted at once. The fact of the matter is that he was airing the same ideology what his father and other Zionist warmongers have been practicing for decades in Palestine.

Let’s turn to other side of the globe: The historic xenophobia of the racist white supremacists in the US, the chief supporter of the Israeli settler colony, resulted in two major and many more US-led invasions of Muslim states in which hundreds of thousands of Muslims were slaughtered. Further, Donald Trump has rejuvenated the anti-Muslim campaign in the US. He unleashed the most hateful campaign of terror and intimidation against the Muslims in the United States. His infamous Muslim ban, maintained by the US apex court, is the legal manifestation of his abusive treatment of Muslims.

Dolefully speaking, the fate of Muslims in their own homeland is also not the rosier one. In Syria, Bashar-al Asad, in league with his Iranian and Russian backers, have killed hundreds and thousands of Syrians and have driven the rest to refugee camps in and out of their war-ravaged homeland.

To conclude, Muslims should first of all set their own house in order by putting the wars financed and supported by the anti-Muslim forces to an end. They should, by putting their parochial interests aside, think and act as Ummah and thereby forge invincible bond of unity and brotherhood. To Islamophobes, Muslim scholars and intellectuals should leave no stone unturned to portray the true image of Islam which promotes peace, pluralism and inter-faith harmony.

— The writer is a Legal practitioner-cum-columnist based in Quetta Balochistan.

Share on: WhatsApp