The Canadian maverick

Quaid-i-Azam waged a political struggle for self rule through elected representatives, free from rule by British Colonialists, who had pledged an oath of loyalty to Queen. The objective to free Muslims from economic and political hegemony of biased Hindu majority and foreign interference cannot be achieved without self rule. Millions of Muslims lost their lives in this process. All this would be lost if Pakistan would continue to be ruled by individuals who have pledged oath of loyalty to Queen, or another country, revoking all loyalties they might have held previously.

It is unfortunate that vested interest groups within Establishment facilitate such individuals to interfere in constitutionally defined political process to elect their representatives in National Assembly and majority group form a government. One such individual is this Canadian cleric who having pledged an oath of loyalty to Queen wants to interfere in political process of Pakistan. He has in the past been instrumental in leading processions, holding hostage our capital Islamabad and many other cities, exploiting religious sentiments of a group of people who consider him almost like a spiritual leader. Such interferences have economically damaged this country.

This Canadian maverick, if he is so committed to Pakistan, must revoke his foreign citizenship and relocate himself to this country, whose fate he wants to decide. The irony is that timing of Canadian Cleric’s visits to Pakistan coincides with periods that Muslims donate generously and pay Zakat. For Pakistan to become a sovereign modern democratic welfare state, it is imperative that only those who live here with their families, pay all taxes and have all their assets located here, alone should qualify to head political parties or groups eager to be involved in political process.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

