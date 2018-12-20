The Brexit

The UK has finally decided to leave the European Union, making way for many repercussions that are in the pipeline. The fact that world is fast changing has been clearly proved through these happenings in the UK. Simultaneously, there are talks about financial instability and other after-effects – being expected from this UK episode.

Breaking away and working together are the basic parts of the game today even as a proverb says that there is no free lunch in the society. How the UK and the European Union are going to stand up to the fast-moving world must be keenly watched and that will definitely demonstrate their real confidence.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

