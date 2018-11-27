The Big Brother of South Asia

Mohammed Latif

IN the modern history, India is perhaps the only and unique nation on the planet who is at odds with all its neighbours starting from tiny Maldives to the Asian Giant, China. Since partition of the Indian Sub Continent, India has been endeavouring to establish its hegemony over its smaller neighbourswhich was readily accepted by Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives but Pakistan was the only smaller neighbour who resisted to accept Indian domination in the region. On partition, India forcefully annexed Muslim majority states of Hyderabad Deccan, Junagarh and Kashmir; Pakistan was able to liberate a part of Kashmir in 1948 and since then Kashmir remains the oldest unresolved issue on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

To realise the dream of Mahabharata, India foolishly went on war with China in 1962 to resolve a border dispute in the Himalayan region and was badly defeated. In 1971, India cunningly separated East Pakistan into Bangladesh by raising, training, arming and funding anti Pakistan MuktiBahini Force and since then is virtually controlling defence, economy and foreign affairs, rather all affairs of Bangladesh. On 29 July 1987, India uninvited landed its “Peacekeeping Forces” in Sri Lanka to end the ongoing civil war between the Government forces and the Tamil Tigers, seeking an independent Tamil State. On the request of President Maumoon Abdul Qayyum, The Big Brother was forthcoming in launching Operation Cactus by deploying its 1600 paratroopers to foil a Coup attempt in Maldives on 3 November 1988. It is an established fact that no government can come or stay in power without the blessings of India in the neighbouring Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan Bangladesh and even in Sri Lanka to an extent.

To expand its influence in the region, successive Indian governments have been trying to maintain good relations with Iran and Afghanistan both to deny strategic depth to Pakistan and to have economic access to natural resource rich Central Asian Republics through Chabahar Port and Afghanistan. Despite its efforts, India was unable to maintain good relations with Afghanistan during Taliban regime. United States’ invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, ousting of Taliban and resultant handing over of power to the Northern Alliance Forces provided an excellent opportunity to India to regain its last space in the garb of reconstruction partner in Afghanistan. Since 2001, India has pledged more than 3.1 billion US$ for the infrastructure development, training and equipping of security forces, education, health and power sectors in Afghanistan and has successfully been able to establish a pro Indian lobby.

Taking advantage of its presence in Afghanistan, India launched a combination of 4th and 5th generations’ war on Pakistan by re-activating the Line of Control, escalations in 2001 in 2008 along the Eastern front and threatening it of pro active operations to capture shallow objectives with a view to discrediting Pakistan Army. Simultaneously, India launched 5th generation war on Pakistan through its Consulates in Afghanistan and Iran on the Western front by defaming and de-stabilising Pakistan by funding TTP in FATA and promoting ethnic and sectarian strife in Baluchistan and Urban Sind. India, through its extensive intelligence network operating from our Western front; arrest of KulbushanJadhav from Baluchistan a case in point, and resultant subversive operations, has been able to successfully malign Pakistan of harbouring and abetting terrorism from its soil. Anti Taliban and Pakistan and pro India political/ ethnic forces in Afghanistan hold Pakistan responsible for any act of terrorism happening in Afghanistan, may it be attack on Indian Embassy in Kabul, any bomb blast and event like killing of General Razik in Kandahar, all are attributed to Taliban operating from Pakistan and thus the rhetoric of cross border terrorism by International media. In the meanwhile, Indian strategic partner in the region, the United States has always been miser in acknowledging Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices in fighting the War on Terror and clearing its soil specially FATA from the menace of terrorism

However, slowly and gradually truth is being unveiled and the regional powers like Russia , China and SCO have started acknowledging Pakistan’s sincere contributions and its role in long term peace and stability in Afghanistan while India is being sidelined in the regional negotiations on future of Afghanistan. India is also fearful of its fate in a post US withdrawal Afghanistan which will definitely be influenced by Taliban supported by Pakistan. India is also feeling uncomfortable due to recent US sanctions on Iran which will deny Indian trade to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics through Chabahar Port. India must realise that it can only qualify to achieve the status of regional power when it starts respecting the sovereignty of smaller neighbours, stops interfering in their internal affairs and respects human rights in its forcibly occupied territories like Kashmir and Khalistan. Foreign powers like India have no part to play in shaping the future of Afghanistan and it would be in the larger interest of India to disengage itself honourably along with US forces from Afghanistan before the changing environment compels her to withdraw by compulsion. Let people of Afghanistan decide the future form of governance for themselves.

Share on: WhatsApp